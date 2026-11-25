(FILES) Bayern Munich’s German midfielder #10 Jamal Musiala receives medical attention during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, semi-final football match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany on May 6, 2026. Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala was taken off the pitch after collapsing in a pre-season friendly on August 18, 2026, three days after a similar incident in Munich. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala’s management have reaffirmed their support for the midfielder’s recovery and clarified that he was first examined for neurological symptoms on April 22, 2025, immediately after they appeared.

In a joint statement after talks on Tuesday, the club and 11WINS, the agency representing Musiala, said: “Both sides agree that the player’s health comes first. Jamal Musiala has their full support on his road to recovery.”

Addressing speculation about the midfielder’s health, they added: “Jamal Musiala was first examined for absence-like symptoms on April 22, 2025. This took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical department immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared.”

The statement said Bayern and Musiala’s management had agreed to continue discussions “in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality”.

Musiala has said he was diagnosed with “easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction” after collapsing twice in four days during pre-season.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl described Tuesday’s meeting as “very, very constructive” and said the club’s priority was helping Musiala return after a muscle injury sustained during the international break.

“That’s the only task FC Bayern has currently, to give Jamal this trust and not some topics about money or something,” Eberl said.

The talks follow debate over the Germany international’s form and his contract, which runs until 2030. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen had questioned the lucrative extension if Musiala did not return to his best, while former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested the deal might need to be renegotiated.

Players’ union FIFPRO criticised the club’s public comments, saying an injury or dip in form was no reason to reopen agreed contract terms. Honorary president Uli Hoeness had said Musiala might never regain his previous performance level.

Musiala has made five appearances this season, scoring twice.