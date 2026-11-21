By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A visibly sad Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has revealed that the boat involved in the Friday fatal accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area had no manifest, and the passengers did wear life jackets.

Consequently, Governor Diri vowed that all negligent persons involved will face trial.

The governor gave the directive on Saturday after visiting the scene of the accident at the Oweikorogha axis of the river.

Also, he visited survivors at the Government House Specialist Hospital in Yenagoa.

He directed the Commissioner of Police, the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to commence investigation into the cause of the tragedy and submit a report in no distant time.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Dr. Peter Akpe, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Michael Ogbere, and other top government officials, Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, condoled with bereaved families and affected communities.

“On behalf of the state government, I extend our condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones and the communities that were affected.

“I hear there were more victims from Ukubie community where the boat was headed, but several other communities were also affected. So our heartfelt and sincere condolences go to the communities, to the families, and the rest of the state,” he said.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable if every tier of government had done its job.

“I believe that this should not have occurred if every department of government at the federal, state and local government diligently did their job. That is why I am going to institute a probe to ascertain what happened,” he said.

Directing the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, the Commissioner of Police and the DSS State Director to investigate, he said: “The Honourable Commissioner, within your ministry, there must be an investigation into this incident.

“The Commissioner of Police and the State Director of DSS, I want a report; an investigative report on what happened. All those who have played one role or the other, the law must surely catch up with all of them.”

Diri expressed shock that the boat had no manifest and did not board passengers from the designated point at the jetty in Ayama community.

No safety measures

He also lamented that none of the passengers wore safety vests, despite the availability of life jackets provided by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the state government.

“I cannot imagine a boat like that had no manifest and did not board passengers at the designated point. Today, we have this tragedy on our hands.

“So, CP and DSS, you have work to do. I want that report in no distant date from now, so that people will know that there is a government in place here,” he said.

The governor appealed to Bayelsans to avoid boarding overloaded boats and to stop attending every burial at the risk of their lives.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his concern, revealing that he received calls from the Vice President, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Chief of Staff to the President, all on the directive of the President to confirm what happened.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This morning, I was woken up by the call of the Vice President, who told me he was directed by Mr. President to call me to confirm what has happened in my state,” he said.

At the Government House Specialist Hospital, the governor and his team empathised with some of the survivors.

On the casualty figure, he said officials from the Ministries of Health and Marine and Blue Economy had so far recovered 23 bodies, while 24 persons were in the hospital.

He noted that without a manifest, it was difficult to ascertain the exact number of passengers aboard the ill-fated boat.

Vanguard News