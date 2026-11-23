…Assures residents of free, fair 2027 elections

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Regina Udoette, has said the prevailing peace and security in Bayelsa and Rivers states will attract investors and boost economic activities.

Udoette, the 13th AIG to head the zone, made the declaration during a familiarisation visit to the Bayelsa State Police Command, where she commended the leadership of the police commands in both states for their efforts in maintaining security.

She said the relative stability in the two states showed that the police, other security agencies and state governments had created an enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive.

According to her, the security arrangements in the states reflected the commitment of the Commissioners of Police, state governments and other stakeholders to promoting economic growth.

“Rivers and Bayelsa are safe for everyone to work and invest,” she said.

On the 2027 general elections, the AIG assured residents of Bayelsa and Rivers that the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, would ensure a free and fair electoral process.

She said security personnel would remain neutral and non-partisan throughout the exercise, warning that officers found violating the directive would face severe disciplinary action.

“The 2027 election is not the first election to be supervised by the Nigerian Police. In 2023, the performance of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies was commended by election observers. We will also deliver on the 2027 poll,” she said.

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Ajao Saka Adewale, said the state’s geographical peculiarities posed significant policing challenges, particularly in the areas of accessibility, surveillance and rapid response.

He explained that Bayelsa comprises 25 per cent landmass and 75 per cent water, with 28 police divisions and five tactical teams.

Despite the challenges, Adewale said the command had sustained efforts to tackle security threats, particularly cultism and drug-related crimes, through proactive and intelligence-driven policing.

He said the command had also strengthened inter-agency collaboration, increased police visibility and deepened engagement with communities.

Giving an account of the command’s recent operations, Adewale disclosed that a kidnapped victim had been rescued and a suspected kidnapper arrested since he assumed office on August 12, 2026.

“Between September 23, 2026 and October 8, 2026, the command arrested 24 cultists and all have been arraigned in court,” he said.

He added that the command had recovered eight firearms, comprising two locally made pistols, three Beretta pistols and three locally made revolver pistols.