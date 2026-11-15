Bayelsa East APC backs Tinubu’s 2027 re-election

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District have pledged their support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, following a four-day pre-campaign sensitisation tour organised by the Bayelsa East Renewed Hope Movement.

The tour, which covered Nembe, Brass and Ogbia Local Government Areas, was aimed at strengthening unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and boosting grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the grand finale in Ogbia town, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who is the movement’s patron, described the exercise as a major step towards building a formidable political structure across the district.

Ogbuku said the impressive turnout recorded throughout the tour reflected the commitment of party members and stakeholders to securing victory for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

He was accompanied by the political leader of Bayelsa East, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd.), a former deputy governor of the state; the Bayelsa State Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Robert Enogha Ayalla; and other party leaders.

The NDDC chief also commended Governor Douye Diri, who was represented by his deputy, Pastor Peter Akpe, for promoting peace and political harmony in Bayelsa East.

He said the tour provided an opportunity to engage directly with residents, listen to their concerns and highlight development interventions under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in infrastructure, economic opportunities and community welfare.

According to him, unity among political leaders and stakeholders across the three local government areas was one of the major achievements of the exercise.

“We are not here to campaign. This is a pre-campaign sensitisation tour organised to appreciate all of you for your unwavering support, commitment and solidarity with the party and all APC candidates ahead of the general elections,” Ogbuku said.

He dismissed suggestions that the APC in Bayelsa East was divided, insisting that the party remained united and prepared to work together.

“While some people claim that the APC in Bayelsa East is not united, I want to assure you that we are united, stronger and more determined than ever. We are ready to speak with one voice and work together to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections,” he said.

Diri tasks APC on grassroots mobilisation

Addressing the rally, Governor Diri urged APC members across Bayelsa State to intensify grassroots mobilisation to secure an overwhelming victory in the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Represented by his deputy, Akpe, the governor warned party members against complacency, despite what he described as their strong political position in the state.

He urged supporters to bring more people into the party and sustain their mobilisation efforts.

“I want to thank you for your show of love and support. We are happy with what you are doing for our party. We appreciate your sacrifices. Look at how you have even defied the rain.

“But saying thank you does not mean you should go to sleep. It is time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. One or two people are out there waiting for us to harvest. Bring them inside. Do not leave them outside because we want to squeeze the opposition to zero point,” he said.

Diri added that the APC should aim for a decisive victory, declaring that the party would not be satisfied with securing 75 per cent of the votes.

“Our winning is sure, but if we score 75 per cent, we have not won because the other people should not get 25 per cent. I emphasise that no opposition party or candidate should get 25 per cent of votes in Bayelsa,” he said.

The governor also praised political leaders and stakeholders in Bayelsa East for embracing reconciliation, describing unity as critical to the state’s political and developmental progress.

In his remarks, Jonah, the APC leader in Bayelsa East and former deputy governor, thanked residents for their support and commended Ogbuku for organising the tour.

Enogha also urged party supporters to remain committed to ensuring victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The exercise featured the presentation of the party’s candidates for the 2027 elections, alongside their credentials and political aspirations.

The candidates include Israel Sunny-Goli for Bayelsa East Senatorial District; Jonathan Obuebite for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency; and Jude Rex Ogbuku for Ogbia Federal Constituency.

The nine House of Assembly candidates are Ebiango Okoba Egain-Emafi IV, Ogbia Constituency I; Godknows Obein, Ogbia Constituency II; Gabriel Michael Ogbara, Ogbia Constituency III; George Oteigbanyo, Nembe Constituency I; Edward Irigha Brigidi, Nembe Constituency II; Alalibo West, Nembe Constituency III; Charles Daniel, Brass Constituency I; Omubo Ayonatiminiyo, Brass Constituency II; and Abraham Ngobere, Brass Constituency III.