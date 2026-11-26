…Seven members of one family among victims

…Bereaved relatives ask: How do we recover?

…Ukubie community appeals for access road

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — Survivors and bereaved families of the November 20 boat tragedy in Bayelsa State have recounted their horrifying experiences, describing how passengers struggled desperately for survival after an overloaded vessel capsized, leaving several people, including children, dead.

The boat was conveying mourners from Ayama to Ukubie community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state for a burial ceremony when the tragedy occurred.

One of the survivors, Mrs Lucy Africanist Olugbo, an indigene of Ijo-Gbanraun married in Ukubie, described the ill-fated vessel as an old boat unfit to carry the large number of passengers on board.

Olugbo, who was travelling to attend the burial of her husband’s half-sister, said the passengers had initially expected to travel in a speedboat, but a local boat was eventually provided when none was available.

She said the boat started making cracking sounds shortly after they boarded, raising concerns among some passengers.

According to her, the vessel began tilting from side to side, prompting passengers to shift their weight in the same direction and further destabilising it.

She said water had started entering the boat while it was still moving, triggering panic among the passengers.

Recounting how she escaped, Olugbo said she secured a bag around her neck before pushing a heavy-set woman forward and jumping into the river.

When she resurfaced, she said she saw men, women and children struggling desperately in the water.

The survivor also alleged that some youths who arrived in boats, ostensibly to assist in the rescue operation, were more interested in collecting passengers’ phones, money, bags and other belongings than rescuing those struggling in the water.

She said she personally witnessed four elderly women and a young woman die in the incident.

Another survivor, Mrs Mary Silas, said she travelled with seven members of her household, including her children, younger sister and younger brother.

Silas said she became particularly worried because one of her sons could not swim, prompting her to approach the boat driver and appeal to him to stop and allow some passengers to disembark.

She said: “The boat was shaking and making strange sounds. Because I was travelling with my son who could not swim, I became very worried.

“I approached the driver and told him that there were many children and people who could not swim on board. I told him that since we were close to the riverbank, he should stop and allow some people to come down.

“He told me, ‘Okay, madam, I have heard you.’ But to my surprise, instead of stopping, he sped into the middle of the river. People were shouting, and before we knew what was happening, the boat collapsed and started sinking.”

Narrating how she saved herself and her children, Silas said she used her swimming skills to guide her son through the water.

She said the situation became more dangerous when other passengers struggling underwater began dragging her, forcing her to fight to free herself.

She added: “When the incident happened, I told my son to remain calm and follow my instructions so that we would not perish. I know how to swim, so I was guiding him.

“Suddenly, people who were trapped and struggling under the water started dragging me. I saw a bag floating and grabbed it, then gave it to my son to hold so he could stay afloat.

“I had to bite the hands of those holding me underwater before they released me. I continued swimming until I was able to reach the shore. At a point, I became exhausted, but by God’s grace, I survived.

“When I got to the shore and looked back into the river, I saw many people drowning. Most of them were children between the ages of two and eight, screaming for help. The children were the biggest casualties.”

Silas also accused some youths who arrived from a neighbouring community of abandoning rescue efforts to fight over and allegedly take victims’ belongings.

She said she drew their attention to passengers drowning in the river but they allegedly refused to help.

“By the grace of God, I survived with all my children and other members of my family,” she added.

‘I LOST SEVEN FAMILY MEMBERS’

For Dr Timi Austin, the tragedy has left a devastating family loss he said would be difficult to overcome.

Austin said seven members of his family, including his wife’s two younger sisters and five children, died in the accident, while the body of one of the children was yet to be recovered.

He blamed the state government and relevant maritime authorities for what he described as a failure to enforce safety regulations on the waterways.

According to him, the absence of proper monitoring, passenger manifests and emergency response arrangements contributed to the tragedy.

He said: “If you are to measure how I feel, I believe there will be no proper measurement for what I am going through because I am deeply pained. I don’t know how to explain the pain, but we have to leave everything to God.

“However, we will take this up because it shows a failed system of government.

“The Bayelsa State Government and the maritime agency have failed in their responsibilities. If there was an enforcement team monitoring the maritime sector, this kind of thing would not have happened.

“I am also blaming the maritime agency because there was no manifest for the boat. Some people whose family members travelled from Delta State, Lagos, Port Harcourt and other places do not even know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

“Some people may still be thinking that their family members are somewhere, without knowing whether they are alive or dead. What are the authorities going to do about such people?”

Austin said his wife and daughter were initially expected to be part of the journey, but his wife changed her mind at the last minute while they were at the waterfront.

He said the family had been left devastated by the loss of seven relatives.

“My wife’s two younger sisters died. One had just one daughter, and both of them died, leaving only her husband. The other had four children, and she and her four children died.

“The last daughter is yet to be found. We have not even seen the corpse of that child.

“My wife and my daughter were supposed to be part of that journey. My wife was already at the waterfront where they were loading passengers, but she changed her mind at the last minute,” he said.

Asked how the family intended to recover from the loss, Austin said the pain was beyond words.

“I don’t even know the process of recovery because I cannot even look at their mother’s face. Losing two daughters and grandchildren, how do we recover? It will take time, but we will take it up with the government and the maritime sector.

“We are also considering taking some government agencies to court. We are consulting with people within and outside the state and the country,” he added.

He further accused the state government of treating the tragedy casually, insisting that an emergency response team should have been deployed to the scene immediately after the incident.

According to him, the accident occurred during working hours on Friday, but the government did not send an emergency team to assess the situation until the incident attracted public concern.

‘SEVEN OUT OF EIGHT FAMILY MEMBERS DEAD’

Another bereaved family member, Ms Diepreye Timipre, said seven of the eight members of her family who travelled for the burial died in the accident.

She said the victims were her uncle’s children, comprising two women and their children, while only a little child survived after someone carried her and swam to safety.

She said: “Out of the eight members of my family who embarked on that journey, seven are dead, while only a small child survived.

“Somebody carried the child and swam to the shore. They were my uncle’s children, two women with their children. We were able to see and identify their corpses. We are from Ukubie Community.”

UKUBIE APPEALS FOR ACCESS ROAD

Meanwhile, the Community Development Committee Chairman of Ukubie, Mr Reuben Kemelatei, has appealed to the state and federal governments to construct an access road linking the community to other parts of the state to reduce dependence on water transportation.

He said the community remained devastated by the tragedy, adding that virtually every family had been affected.

Kemelatei said: “Ukubie Community is in a very sad mood. From the first day of this incident until now, when we are burying the victims, we have remained in mourning. Every family is affected. There is no family that has not been touched by this tragedy.

“Personally, my elder sister died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. So you can imagine what the entire community is going through.

“So far, we have recovered 35 persons and buried 29. We buried one person, a seven-year-old boy, on the first day, while 28 others are being buried today.”

He appealed to the government to prioritise the construction of an access road to Ukubie, arguing that improved road connectivity would reduce the community’s dependence on boats.

“My appeal to the government is to provide a road for us. We know that accidents can happen on roads too, but if we had a road to Ukubie, I believe the number of casualties in this tragedy would not have been this high.

“There is a road from Oporoma to Ukubie, but there is another route from Torugbeni to Ukubie. The Torugbeni-Ukubie route will be cheaper to construct because there is no river along that route.

“I am appealing to both the state and federal governments to consider the Torugbeni-Ukubie road so that our people will no longer depend entirely on water transportation,” he said.

The community chairman said the state government had met with community leaders and affected families following the tragedy, but residents remained focused on mourning their dead and awaiting further directives from the authorities.