By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has called for an investigation into Friday’s fatal boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, urging the Federal and State Governments to strengthen safety measures on the nation’s waterways to prevent further loss of lives.

Atiku said the tragedy, which claimed several lives, highlighted the risks faced by millions of Nigerians who rely on boats for daily transportation, particularly in riverine communities, and called for urgent government action to protect them.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that had plunged the affected communities into mourning.

He said the victims were travelling to honour a departed loved one when the accident occurred.

“What makes this tragedy even more painful is that these were ordinary Nigerians who set out in love and solidarity to honour a departed loved one, only to meet their own untimely deaths on the waters,” Ologbondiyan said.

“Bayelsa has lost fathers, mothers, children and breadwinners. No words can adequately capture the depth of grief now hanging over the affected communities.”

Ologbondiyan commended local divers, the Marine Police, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other emergency responders for their efforts in the search and rescue operations.

He, however, called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the mishap and stricter enforcement of regulations against boat overloading, the use of unseaworthy vessels and other unsafe practices.

He said preventing similar accidents would require sustained government investment in safer water transportation.

“The Federal and State Governments must prioritise the provision of standard and well-maintained boats, adequate life jackets, functional jetties and properly trained boat operators across riverine communities,” he stressed.

“For millions of Nigerians in the Niger Delta and other riverine areas, water transportation is not a luxury; it is a daily necessity. Their safety must never be treated as an afterthought.”

He also urged the Federal Government, Bayelsa State Government and relevant humanitarian agencies to provide immediate assistance to survivors and bereaved families. Such assistance, he said, should include medical care, psychosocial support and financial help with the burial of victims.

Atiku commiserated with the bereaved families, the people of Ayama and Ukubie communities and the Bayelsa State Government, while praying for the repose of the deceased and the speedy recovery of those injured.