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By Godwin Oritse

The Centre for Marine Surveyors in Nigeria (CMSN) has called for urgent and practical measures to address the rising incidence of boat accidents across the country, describing the recent mishap in Bayelsa State as unacceptable and a tragedy too many.

The President of CMSN, Engr. Akin Olaniyan, made the call in an interview with Vanguard, urging stronger collaboration among the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and state governments to tackle recurring boat accidents.

Olaniyan said coordinated efforts among the agencies and state governments were necessary to reduce, if not eliminate, preventable marine accidents across the country.

He expressed concern that NIWA had not met expectations as an operational agency, arguing that critical safety issues in the inland waterways sector were not receiving adequate attention.

He also faulted calls for a ban on wooden boats as a solution to recurring accidents, insisting that emphasis should instead be placed on vessel certification and compliance with established safety standards.

“Wooden boats are still in use in Europe, yet they do not record the level of accidents we experience in Nigeria,” he said.

The CMSN president criticised what he described as the government’s approach to addressing boat accidents, saying more attention was being devoted to search-and-rescue operations than to identifying and addressing the root causes of the incidents.

“We need to lay more emphasis on the building and certification of these boats, and this is where NIMASA, as a safety agency, comes in,” he said.

He called for stricter regulation of boat construction and improved certification of watercraft to ensure that vessels operating on Nigerian waterways meet the required safety standards.

“We need to improve certification and the construction of watercraft, as their designs and building standards can be regulated.

“A significant proportion of transportation can be handled through the waterways, conveying commuters travelling between various locations across the country,” he said.

Olaniyan also raised concerns over the under-reporting of marine accidents, noting that many incidents occur in remote creeks far away from urban centres, making them difficult to monitor and document.

He said improved monitoring, regulation and enforcement of safety standards were necessary to address the challenges and make inland waterways transportation safer for commuters.