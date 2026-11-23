File image of a boat mishap

…Urges enforcement of life jacket, passenger capacity regulations

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Regina Udoette, has visited Ayama-Ijaw waterside in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following the boat mishap that claimed 32 lives.

Udoette, who was accompanied by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Saka Ajao Adewale, visited the area on Monday to interact with marine transport workers and the Red Cross rescue team and receive updates on the ongoing search and recovery operation.

During the visit, reports from the rescue site indicated that additional bodies had been recovered, raising the death toll from 29 to 32.

The AIG commiserated with the Bayelsa State Government and residents over the tragedy, while commending President Bola Tinubu for his response and expression of sympathy following the incident.

She expressed concern over alleged violations of maritime safety regulations, particularly the overloading of the vessel and failure to comply with life jacket requirements.

According to her, the boat reportedly conveyed more than 500 passengers despite having a carrying capacity of 200.

Udoette urged the state Ministry of Transport and marine unions to strengthen enforcement of safety regulations, particularly compulsory life jacket use and compliance with approved passenger limits.

She also called for strict enforcement against operators who flout safety rules, stressing that passengers must take personal responsibility for their safety.

Speaking with journalists, the AIG said she visited the waterside on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police to sympathise with the victims’ families and assess the situation.

“I am here with my management team and the Bayelsa CP on behalf of the Inspector General of Police to sympathise with the people that died in the incident. I register our condolences and wish the injured quick recovery.

“Besides, the maritime personnel told us of the refusal of passengers to obey safety rules, and the boat captain loaded over 500 persons for a boat with a 200-person capacity. That was a suicide mission and a disaster waiting to happen,” she said.

Describing the deaths as avoidable, Udoette urged passengers and marine transport operators to comply with established safety regulations.

“Some of these deaths are avoidable deaths. Many of the passengers refuse to obey safety rules. My Bible tells me obedience is better than sacrifice. There are rules and regulations on life jackets and overloading, but they refused.

“For the living, this is a big lesson to everyone that wants to use a boat for their journey. They should listen to the rules. People should use common sense. This disaster is avoidable,” she added.