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…Tinubu approves N250m for victims’ families, directs NDDC to procure boats

…FG backs probe of incident

…Diri makes case for senatorial roads

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The death toll from last Friday’s boat accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has risen to 29, with more than 51 survivors recorded, as search and recovery operations continue.

President Bola Tinubu has also approved N250 million to support families of the victims and directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve water transportation in the riverine communities.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the presidential intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to Bayelsa State on the President’s directive.

The boat, which was conveying passengers to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony, capsized near Oweikorogha community, leaving several persons dead and others rescued.

Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, after visiting hospitalised survivors at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital (BMUTH), Shettima said the President had directed relevant federal agencies to collaborate with the state government in the search and rescue operations and provide support for those affected.

He described the incident as a national tragedy, noting that behind the casualty figures were individuals with families, relationships and responsibilities to their communities and society.

“Each person involved has a name, an identity, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Family members cannot come to terms with the fact that someone who left home for a funeral will never return,” he said.

The Vice President acknowledged the peculiar geographical challenges of Bayelsa, where waterways serve as major transportation routes connecting communities to schools, hospitals, markets and other essential services.

“Geography can determine how people travel, but it will never determine the worth of the lives involved,” Shettima stated.

He disclosed that Tinubu had directed the NDDC to procure boats to improve transportation in the riverine areas of the state.

Shettima also commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the tragedy and the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the incident.

He stressed the need for the recommendations of the panel to be implemented to prevent a recurrence.

In his remarks, Diri thanked Tinubu and the Vice President for their intervention and for identifying with the people of Bayelsa at a difficult time.

The governor recalled that Shettima was among the first senior government officials to contact him following the incident, alongside the President’s Chief of Staff and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the Federal Government’s response demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of Bayelsans, contrasting it with what he described as the inadequate attention the state received during the 2022 flood disaster.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, I acknowledge the very sound leadership of Mr President, your humble self and your team for the human face. We cannot thank you enough,” Diri said.

Describing the incident as a painful loss, the governor said many of the victims were young people whose futures held great promise.

However, he said preliminary findings suggested that the accident might have been avoided if established safety regulations had been observed.

“From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy. The loading point was not an approved government loading point, and that is why all the necessary government requirements were not found in this incident,” he said.

Diri explained that the state government had taken charge of the rescue operation in collaboration with federal agencies, security services and other relevant authorities.

He added that the government was also taking responsibility for the medical bills and feeding of survivors receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Providing an update on the incident, the governor said 29 persons had been confirmed dead, while more than 51 survivors had been recorded.

He said search and recovery operations were ongoing, adding that authorities were yet to retrieve the capsized boat.

According to him, the exact casualty figure could only be established after the recovery of the boat, as some bodies might still be trapped inside it.

Meanwhile, the governor appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the slow pace of work on the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project, despite its approval by President Tinubu.

He explained that Bayelsa’s riverine and deltaic terrain made road construction particularly challenging and expensive, requiring sustained collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Diri urged the Vice President to convey the state’s concerns to the President and support efforts to accelerate work on the project, as well as collaborate with the state government on the completion of the three senatorial roads.

Shettima also met with families of the victims and presented cash assistance to them.

Those present during the visit included the governor’s wife, Dr Gloria Diri; Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi; Senators Konbowei Benson and Benson Agadaga; and the member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Rodney Ambaiowei.

Others were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Michael Ogbere; former deputy governors Peremobowei Ebebi and Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah; and NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

Also present were the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; former NDDC Managing Director, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe; Chief David Lyon; and PANDEF National Chairman, Dr Boladei Igali.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Zubaida Abubakar Umar, was also part of the Vice President’s entourage.