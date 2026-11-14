Bauchi suspends Emir of Lame over alleged abuse of office

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has suspended the Emir of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, over allegations of abuse of office, unlawful interference in land administration and unauthorised collection of levies.

The government also constituted a 12-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry, chaired by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Sani Mohammed, to investigate the allegations and submit its report within three weeks.

Other allegations against the monarch include interference in mining operations and arbitrary exercise of traditional authority.

The state government said the suspension followed petitions and intelligence reports from community leaders, stakeholders and security agencies concerning activities allegedly capable of threatening peace and security in the emirate.

It explained that although the Emir had responded to the allegations, his explanations were considered unsatisfactory, prompting the decision to constitute the investigative panel.

However, the government emphasised that the allegations remained unproven and assured that the monarch would be given an opportunity to defend himself before the panel.

The suspended Emir was directed to remain within the emirate throughout the investigation and barred from performing official and traditional functions pending the submission of the panel’s report.

Meanwhile, the Senior Councillor of the Lame Emirate Council, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Gumau, popularly known as Galadiman Lame, has been directed to oversee the day-to-day administration of the emirate.

The government urged residents, traditional titleholders and other stakeholders in Toro Local Government Area to remain calm, law-abiding and cooperate with the investigative panel.