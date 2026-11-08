Bauchi police arrest two suspected armed robbers, recover motorcycle

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen motorcycle and other valuables following a machete attack on two residents of the state.

The suspects, alongside a third accomplice who is still at large, allegedly attacked a 26-year-old man at his residence in the Rafin Makaranta area of Bauchi metropolis in the early hours of November 6, 2026, inflicting machete injuries on his head.

The attackers, reportedly armed with machetes, also dispossessed the victim and his friend, a resident of Makera area, of a motorcycle, two mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, power banks, an MP3 player, perfume and N45,000 cash.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Bauchi.

Habib said operatives attached to the C Division responded to the incident and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of two suspects on November 7.

He identified the suspects as Uzairu Rabiu, alias Gwano, of Zawiyya area, Bauchi, and Hafizu Abdullahi, alias Tora, of Gubi village, Bauchi.

According to him, the operatives recovered a stolen Haojue motorcycle, two mobile phones and a Bluetooth device from the suspects.

The police spokesman added that the injured victim was receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, and his condition was steadily improving.

He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the third suspect and recover the remaining stolen items.

Habib added that the arrested suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the operatives for their swift response and urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to the police.

He warned criminal elements to desist from violent activities, assuring residents that the command would sustain its operations to tackle armed robbery and other criminal activities across the state.