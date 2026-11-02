Bauchi LGA chairman dies in auto crash after APM meeting

Late Masud Aliyu Umar

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Chairman of Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Masud Aliyu Umar, has died in a road accident while returning from an Allied Peoples Movement (APM) stakeholders’ meeting in Bauchi.

Umar reportedly died on Sunday night when his private car crashed at Konkiyal Village in Darazo Local Government Area, about 100 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

The late chairman was returning to Zaki after attending the political meeting when the accident occurred.

Before his election as Zaki LGA chairman on August 17, 2026, Umar served as Director-General of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

Reacting to his death, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed shock, describing the deceased as a dedicated public servant, committed grassroots politician and compassionate leader whose contributions to public service and community development would remain indelible in the history of the state.

In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor said Umar’s tenure at SEMA was marked by his commitment to alleviating the suffering of vulnerable citizens and providing timely interventions to communities affected by emergencies and humanitarian challenges.

Mohammed added that as chairman of Zaki Local Government, the deceased demonstrated commitment to grassroots development through initiatives aimed at empowering youths and women, improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive development.

He described the death as a devastating loss to the deceased’s family, the people of Zaki and Bauchi State, particularly the public service and local government administration.

The governor urged the family, political associates, friends and people of Zaki Local Government to find strength and comfort in Almighty Allah during the difficult period.

The funeral prayer is scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2026, at 2pm at the Palace of the District Head, Mur Mur, Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State.