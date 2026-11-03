Bauchi judiciary generates N66m revenue in legal year

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Judiciary generated more than N66 million in revenue remitted to the state government during the year under review, the Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, has disclosed.

Umar made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2026/2027 Legal Year, held at the Bauchi State High Court Complex, Yandoka Road, Bauchi.

The event was attended by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, members of the bench and bar, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Mohammed described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of judges and other judicial officers in the state.

He said his government had introduced several interventions to strengthen the judiciary, urging judicial officers to reciprocate the support by ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor stressed that justice delayed was justice denied, and called on members of the judiciary to remain committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan El-Yaqub, commended the administration for its interventions to improve justice delivery.

He particularly acknowledged the recruitment of 10 additional state counsels to address manpower shortages in the Ministry of Justice and strengthen the administration of justice.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi Branch, Mr Rabiu Garba, called for improved welfare packages for judges and other judicial officers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

In her remarks, Umar said the relationship between the judiciary, other arms of government and relevant institutions in the state remained cordial.

She thanked the governor for his support and interventions, which she said were aimed at strengthening the administration of justice and promoting sustainable development in the state.