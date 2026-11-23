Chess grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan (L) and chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju of India shake hands during a press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 in Geneva on November 22, 2026. Challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan will face reigning World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India in a 14-game classical match for the World Chess Championship starting on November 24, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Two 20-year-old chess grandmasters will contest the youngest-ever battle for the ultimate crown when the world championship gets underway on Tuesday.

Indian defending champion Gukesh Dommaraju will face challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in a best-of-14 match in Geneva that could run until December 12.

“I don’t think I’m here to defend anything. I’m here to win it all over again. That’s the mindset I’m in,” Gukesh told reporters.

He said Sindarov was now “one of the very top players at the very top of his game, so for sure, it’s going to be a real test.

“I’m very enthusiastic for this match to test myself against such a strong player, and to see what I’m capable of.”

Sindarov is five months older than Gukesh, and both prodigies became grandmasters at 12.

Despite Sindarov being on a hot streak and the reigning champion having dipped in form, the challenger rated his chances of victory at 50-50.

Sindarov said he had been playing plenty of matches over the past six months, “but still, it’s maybe not enough to prepare for such a hard tournament”.

Each daily match can last several hours. With a win scoring one point and a draw a half point, the first player to reach 7.5 points wins the match.

If the contest is tied at 7-7, the title is decided on a tie-break.

The total prize fund is $2.5 million. The players earn $200,000 for each game they win, with the remainder split equally.

– Swiss chocolate chesspieces –

Aged just 18, Gukesh beat Chinese title holder Ding Liren in the 2024 world championship in Singapore, becoming the youngest undisputed world champion.

Sindarov earned his spot in Geneva by winning the eight-player Candidates Tournament in Cyprus in April.

Sindarov is peaking at fourth in the global rankings, while Gukesh has dropped to 26th. Norway’s Magnus Carlsen remains the number one.

The championship’s opening ceremony was held on Sunday in the Assembly Hall at the United Nations in Geneva.

Two Swiss clocks were brought on the podium containing giant chocolate knights — one white and one dark.

Gukesh chose one clock, revealing the dark knight inside, meaning Sindarov will play white in the first game and have the opening move.

The match will be played at the Fondation Martin Bodmer overlooking Lake Geneva.

The museum and library, which traces the evolution of human thought and literature, contains manuscripts, first editions, rare books and archeological treasures.

Both players studied the venue on Saturday.

“I checked the chairs, the lighting, the floor — different kinds of things that can bother you during a game,” said Gukesh.

– AI fuelling chess growth –

While Sindarov has been getting plenty of match practice in tournaments, Gukesh has been focusing on the title clash.

“When you play a world championship, it’s very nice that it’s just one opponent, so you can put full attention on one specific player,” he said.

“There’s a lot of analysing your opponent going on,” he said.

Sindarov praised Gukesh’s ability to “fight until the end”.

“He has a very good strength in some typical positions. His calculation is very good,” the Uzbek said.

International Chess Federation (FIDE) president Timur Turlov said “chess is on the rise”.

“We are standing closer and closer to the point where we can become a very commercially successful global sport,” he predicted.

He said the growth of digital chess and easily-accessible coaching using artificial intelligence would drive the game forward and create the next generation of stars.