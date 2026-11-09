Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsí wins 2026 Golden Boy Award

Cubarsi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsí has won the 2026 Golden Boy award, becoming the first defender since Matthijs de Ligt in 2018 to receive the honour.

The 19-year-old was recognised after a standout year with Barcelona and Spain. He helped Barça win a second consecutive LaLiga title and was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning team in North America, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament.

“I’m very proud to receive the award, and I thank all the people who voted for me,” Cubarsí said in a video broadcast by Tuttosport at the ceremony.

“It’s been a spectacular year, and we’re going for more,” he added.

Cubarsí told Reuters that defenders can struggle to attract the same attention as attacking players.

“It’s harder for defenders to get recognition… we’re less in the spotlight,” he said. “Perhaps our work isn’t as visible because, at the end of the day, the forwards score lots of goals, provide assists, play a more attractive style of football, are more eye-catching.”

Spain conceded only one goal in eight matches en route to winning the World Cup, and Cubarsí played a key role in the team’s defence.

He becomes the fourth Barcelona player to win the men’s award in the last six years, following teammates Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal. Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

The Golden Boy award, established by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, recognises the best under-21 player in a top European division. Journalists vote from a shortlist of nominees.

Real Madrid and Sweden forward Felicia Schroeder won the 2026 Golden Girl award.