



Real Madrid and Barcelona failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday in a conciliation hearing over statements made by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez regarding the Negreira refereeing scandal, a source from the Catalan club confirmed to AFP.

The hearing followed a lawsuit filed by Barcelona on June 12 against Perez for his statements in May, in which he accused the Spanish champions of scheming to obtain favourable treatment from referees.

“The aim of this lawsuit is for Mr. Perez to retract certain statements he made, knowing they were false, which are defamatory and offensive to the club’s image and reputation,” Barcelona had declared when initiating legal action.

“In the event that this lawsuit is not duly addressed, Barcelona will proceed to file the corresponding criminal complaint for defamation,” Barca added in June.

“When someone makes statements and you might be mistaken or go too far with your words, a conciliation hearing gives you the chance to correct them,” Barca president Joan Laporta told reporters before the hearing on Wednesday.

“If that opportunity is not taken, it means we see malicious intent and we will have to continue with the proceedings.”

Barca could now file a criminal complaint against Perez over his remarks.

The main cause of the Catalan club’s anger was the press conference on May 12 in which Perez called elections for the Real Madrid presidency, which he later won.

In that appearance he reiterated his accusations against Barca regarding the matter known as the “Negreira case”.

Spanish courts are investigating alleged payments of around 7.5 million euros ($8.2m) made over almost two decades by Barcelona to companies belonging to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former number two in Spain’s refereeing hierarchy.

The investigation seeks to determine whether those payments may have been used to obtain any competitive advantages, something Barcelona deny, claiming they were solely for reports analysing referees.