Femi Ajasa

By Henry Umoru & Olasunkanmi Akoni

ABUJA—THE presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) has mourned the passing of Mr. Olufemi Ajasa, the Online Editor of Vanguard Newspapers.

Also, Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Area, Lagos, Akeem Dauda, mourned the death of Mr. Ajasa, describing his passing as a painful loss to the media industry and the journalism profession.

Ajasa passed away on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, after a brief illness at the age of 44, according to the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of the Vanguard Newspapers.

Ajasa’s death painful loss to journalism, Vanguard — Atiku mourns

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of Vanguard Media Limited’s Online Editor, Olufemi Ajasa, as a painful loss to the journalism profession and the media organisation, extending his condolences to the management, staff and family of the deceased.

Atiku, in a condolence message on his X handle on Tuesday, expressed sadness over Ajasa’s death at the age of 44, saying his passing was a reminder of how suddenly a life devoted to work, family and service could be cut short.

He wrote: “Ajasa’s passing is a deep loss to @vanguardngrnews and to the journalism profession. Behind every story published and every deadline met is a commitment to keeping the public informed.

“His colleagues have lost a valued teammate, the media community a respected professional, and his family a beloved son, husband, father and brother.”

Atiku also extended his condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the newspaper’s Editor, Eze Anaba, and everyone who knew and worked with the late journalist.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, Editor Eze Anaba, and all who loved and worked with him,” the statement added.

Memories

“May the memories they shared bring comfort in this difficult hour, and may God grant his family strength to bear this immeasurable loss”, he wrote. In a condolence message by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau described the late Ajasa as a thoroughbred professional and one of the finest minds in Nigeria’s digital journalism space.

He said: “Femi Ajasa’s dedication and commitment to truth and accuracy set him apart and distinguished him among others. His death is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family, the Vanguard family, but to the entire Nigerian media industry.”

He noted that Mr. Ajasa’s journalism journey, which began as a photojournalist with the National Mirror in 2012, through TheNewsGuru and Pulse, to his return to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, was marked by excellence, integrity and selfless service to the country through his noble profession, journalism.

Senator Barau extended his heartfelt condolences to the Ajasa family of Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State, Management and Staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the Journalists union and all his friends and professional associates.

“We pray that God will grant his family, colleagues and loved ones the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and grant his gentle soul eternal rest,” he said.

On his part, Dauda said the late journalist’s dedication, professionalism and contributions to the growth of digital journalism would remain part of his enduring legacy.

He noted that Ajasa was a committed media professional whose career journey, spanning several reputable media organisations, reflected his passion for journalism, commitment to excellence and determination to advance the evolving media landscape.

Dauda particularly commiserated with the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends and professional colleagues over the irreparable loss.

“Take solace in the impactful life and professional contributions of the late Ajasa, whose passing at the age of 44 is a painful reminder of the fragility of life,” he stated.

Dauda also prayed that Almighty God would comfort the bereaved family, grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss and grant the departed journalist eternal rest.

Vanguard News