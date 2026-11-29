Banks and other financial institutions in Ghana have been hit by cyber attacks, causing major disruptions to banking and digital payment services, the central bank said Sunday.

“The Bank wishes to inform the public of recent cyber attacks targeting various sectors of the economy, including entities within the financial ecosystem,” the Bank of Ghana said in a statement.

There was currently no indication that customer deposits had been compromised, it said.

It added that it was working with the Cyber Security Authority, banks and other financial institutions to “assess the situation, contain the incidents, restore services and safeguard the integrity and stability of the financial system”.

The digital platform of GCB, Ghana’s biggest lender, has been offline since Friday.