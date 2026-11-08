Bandits kill 12 family members, abduct others in Zamfara

File image of bandits

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Armed men suspected to be bandits have killed 12 members of the same family and abducted several residents during an attack on Gidan Taba village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday night in Dosara Birnin Kaya Ward, with the assailants setting a room ablaze after the family members reportedly locked themselves inside to avoid being abducted.

A source in the area told Vanguard that the victims belonged to the family of one Mallam Muhammadu Sani, who had gathered his relatives in a single room in an attempt to protect them from the attackers.

According to the source, the bandits ordered the occupants to open the door but, after they refused, set fire around the room, killing all 12 family members.

Several other residents were also reportedly abducted during the raid, although the exact number of those kidnapped could not be immediately ascertained.

The 12 victims were buried on Sunday morning in accordance with Islamic rites.

The attack comes amid recurring bandit attacks and security concerns along the busy Gusau-Sokoto road, where commuters have continued to face threats from armed criminals.

Residents condemned the killings, describing the incident as barbaric, and called on security agencies and the Zamfara State Government to intensify efforts to protect lives and property.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the attack.