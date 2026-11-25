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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Suspected bandits have abducted six residents during a midnight attack on Mama G area, near MPH, Millennium City, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attackers reportedly stormed two houses around 11:30pm on Tuesday, shooting sporadically and initially abducting nine persons.

However, three of the victims, including an elderly woman, a mother and her toddler, were later released, leaving six others in the custody of the abductors.

The incident has heightened fears among residents of Millennium City, who say repeated attacks have made life increasingly difficult, forcing some homeowners and tenants to abandon their houses over fears of kidnapping.

One of the residents, whose wife was among those abducted, was seen weeping as he appealed for help to secure her release.

He expressed concern about her health, saying she had difficulty walking before the incident.

“I don’t know her condition as we speak because she is having problems walking, and now they have taken her away. I’m appealing to whoever can help me rescue her from them,” he said.

Another resident, Hassan Salihu, said residents heard gunshots around 11:30pm on Tuesday and immediately contacted one another to establish where the shooting was taking place.

“When we heard gunshots, we started communicating with other residents to know the exact location. We later discovered it was here in our community.

“We alerted the soldiers, and they came through Keke A and remained here until 4am, but we didn’t see the abductors leaving the area,” he said.

Salihu appealed to the Kaduna State Government and security authorities to establish a military outpost in the community, particularly along routes allegedly used by the attackers.

Similarly, Adamu Muhammad Maina said the attack threw residents into confusion, adding that nine people were initially taken from two neighbouring houses.

“It was a terrible situation. Nine people were initially abducted from our neighbours’ houses. Four people were abducted from one house, including a woman and her toddler, but they were released,” he said.

He explained that five other residents were taken from the second house, including an elderly woman who was subsequently released because of her inability to walk.

“Now we have six people with the bandits, and nobody knows their location,” he added.

A female resident, who pleaded anonymity, said the persistent attacks had traumatised the community, forcing some landlords and tenants to abandon their homes.

“We are traumatised because most house owners are now abandoning their houses. We find it difficult to sleep inside our homes, so we are pleading with the relevant agencies, including the state and Federal Governments, to come to our aid,” she said.

Residents also disclosed that suspected bandits had attempted to invade the community on Monday night but were repelled by security operatives before returning on Tuesday night.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said he would respond after obtaining full details of the incident.