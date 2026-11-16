Bandits abduct 12 in Kaduna community, 14 now held captive

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By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Suspected bandits have abducted 12 residents of Kurmin Wali community in Afogo Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in a fresh attack that has left 14 people in captivity.

The attack reportedly occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2026, when armed men invaded the community at about 9:14am and abducted 12 residents.

The village head, Isiaku Danazumi, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said three of the abducted residents had escaped and returned to the community, while nine others remained in the custody of their abductors.

He explained that the nine victims, alongside five other residents abducted in two separate attacks in October, brought the total number of people still being held by the bandits to 14.

“Yes, the incident happened on Sunday around 9:14am. Twelve people were abducted by the bandits, but three returned, while the remaining nine are still with them.

“But on October 2, 2026, two people were also abducted during the rainy season. Again, on October 10, three other people were abducted. So, in total, 14 of our people are with the bandits in the bush,” he said.

The traditional ruler expressed concern over the recurring abductions, saying that although the relevant authorities had been notified, no concrete action had been taken to secure the victims’ release.

He further disclosed that some security personnel visited the community on Sunday after the attackers had fled but reportedly left less than an hour after arriving.

The latest attack has heightened concerns over the security situation in Kurmin Wali, which attracted national attention in January 2026 when suspected bandits abducted more than 80 residents during a church service.

The mass abduction sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for urgent government intervention to protect vulnerable communities in Kaduna State.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State Police Command and the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs had yet to issue official statements on Sunday’s attack.