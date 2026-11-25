By Godwin Oritse

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has said the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port and planned modernisation of strategic border corridors will unlock Cross River State’s economic potential, boost regional commerce and reposition the state as a major gateway for international trade.



Adeniyi, who spoke at the 6th AfSNET Investment Conference 2026 in Calabar, Cross River State, said the state was on the path to reclaiming its historic position as one of Nigeria’s foremost commercial hubs.



He described the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port as a significant milestone that could transform the economic fortunes of Cross River State and strengthen its participation in international trade.

Reflecting on Calabar’s commercial heritage, the Customs boss recalled that the city once hosted Nigeria’s busiest Customs port, noting that its trading history dated back approximately a century.

He also highlighted that Nigeria’s first indigenous and longest-serving Comptroller-General of Customs hailed from Calabar, underscoring the state’s historic contribution to the Service and the country’s commercial development.

Adeniyi expressed optimism that the proposed port, alongside the modernisation of strategic border corridors, would create opportunities for investment, expand exports, generate employment and stimulate economic activities across the region.

However, he stressed that infrastructure development must be accompanied by operational reforms, noting that the construction of ports and border facilities alone would not eliminate existing trade bottlenecks.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Customs Service had conducted a Time Release Study to determine how long it takes to process consignments at the ports and identify areas requiring improvement in cargo clearance.

The Customs CG also identified the establishment of effective One-Stop Border Posts at the Mfum-Ekok and Seme borders as critical to improving cross-border trade, eliminating duplicate examinations and reducing cargo clearance delays.

According to him, effective implementation of the initiative could increase trade volumes by as much as 70 per cent.

He explained that modernising the border corridors would require supporting infrastructure, including warehouses, storage facilities, weighbridges and scanners, to improve cargo handling, operational efficiency and border management.

Adeniyi said the Service had studied successful models of modern border operations in other countries, expressing confidence that proven practices could be adapted to Nigeria’s operating environment.

He also emphasised the need to maximise the deployment of non-intrusive inspection technology, particularly scanners, to facilitate legitimate trade, minimise unnecessary physical examinations and strengthen enforcement against smuggling and other illicit activities.

On trade compliance, the Customs boss disclosed that the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme had facilitated the recovery of approximately N200 billion through improved compliance.

He acknowledged the support of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in advancing trade development and modernisation initiatives, while stressing the importance of stronger partnerships among government institutions, financial organisations and private-sector operators.

He maintained that government alone could not provide all the resources required to create sustainable wealth, calling for greater private-sector participation in developing trade infrastructure and unlocking investment opportunities.

The Customs CG further noted that Customs administrations must strike a balance between facilitating legitimate trade and enforcing regulations to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities.

He expressed confidence that with the right partnerships, investments and institutional commitment, Nigeria could build a more efficient, transparent and competitive trade environment.

For Cross River State, the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port and the planned modernisation of the Mfum-Ekok border corridor are expected to strengthen its position as a strategic trade gateway, with opportunities to expand regional commerce, attract investment, boost exports and create jobs.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Cross River/CFTZ/Akwa Ibom Area Command, has pledged collaboration with government agencies and other stakeholders to support the development of the proposed Bakassi Deep Sea Port and facilitate legitimate trade in the region.

The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Nkiruka Nwala, gave the assurance when he joined service chiefs and heads of government agencies to receive Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, ahead of the port’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Shettima was in Cross River State on Friday, November 13, 2026, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed deep sea port, an infrastructure project expected to expand the state’s maritime capacity, attract private investment and create employment opportunities.

The Vice President also participated in the 6th AfSNET Investment Conference 2026 in Calabar, where stakeholders deliberated on investment, trade and economic development.

The airport reception brought together service chiefs, heads of security agencies and other government officials ahead of the Vice President’s scheduled engagements in the state.

Nwala’s participation, according to the Command, underscored its commitment to inter-agency cooperation and readiness to work with relevant government institutions and stakeholders to advance the port project and maximise its economic benefits.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to discharging its statutory responsibilities in revenue generation, border security, trade facilitation and the protection of Nigeria’s economic interests, while supporting initiatives capable of promoting legitimate trade, investment and regional economic growth.

It added that effective collaboration among government agencies and other stakeholders would be critical to ensuring that the proposed port and associated trade infrastructure deliver their expected economic benefits.