Bagudu: With Tinubu’s reforms, prosperity is guaranteed

L-R: Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Minister of Steel Development, Mr Shuaibu Audu, at the presentation of the APC 2027 General Election Manifesto in Abuja on Tuesday 10/11/26

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has said the difficult times brought about by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are over, paving the way for assured shared prosperity for Nigerians.

The minister spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the media presentation of the All Progressives Congress 2027 presidential election manifesto, themed “From Reforms to Prosperity,” which outlines the Tinubu administration’s policy direction and commitments to translating ongoing reforms into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Bagudu said President Tinubu’s reforms have strengthened private-sector confidence, attracted investment and laid the foundation for inclusive prosperity.

He recalled the economic challenges faced by state governments in 2015, when several governors reportedly struggled to meet salary obligations, and contrasted that period with what he described as increased federal allocations, sustained economic growth and improving investor confidence.

Bagudu, however, stressed that the ultimate measure of the reforms would be their impact on ordinary Nigerians, particularly hardworking citizens and vulnerable households, and said the next four years of President Tinubu’s tenure will be dedicated to ensuring the people feel the positive impact of the reforms.

Also speaking at the presentation, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, described the manifesto as a social contract between the government and Nigerians, emphasising that its commitments must be measurable and accountable.

He acknowledged the economic pressures of removing the fuel subsidy and implementing foreign exchange reforms, but maintained that the administration’s responsibility was to ensure the gains from reform translate into a better quality of life.

L-R: Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Minister of Steel Development, Mr Shuaibu Audu, at the presentation of the APC 2027 General Election Manifesto in Abuja on Tuesday 10/11/26

He highlighted initiatives including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), tax reforms and the Electricity Act, alongside manifesto commitments to halve the number of out-of-school children by 2031, provide seven million additional electricity meters and expand access to health insurance.

He said the manifesto sets out clear targets against which the party and government can be assessed, while underscoring the need for ongoing engagement with communities.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, said the administration’s economic reforms were creating opportunities for diversifying Nigeria’s economy, particularly through the development of the solid minerals sector.

He attributed the increase in sectoral revenue to ongoing reforms and renewed government attention, citing figures of ₦6 billion in 2023, ₦38 billion in 2024, ₦70 billion in 2025, and more than ₦101 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Alake said the figures reflected efforts to reposition the sector as a contributor to national revenue, industrial development and employment, while reducing reliance on oil. He maintained that the 2027 manifesto would build on the administration’s reform agenda and consolidate efforts to unlock the country’s economic potential.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation said the administration’s policies and investments were intended to deliver benefits beyond political and economic elites, pointing to infrastructure development, improved security along the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano corridor, and the expansion of student financing through NELFUND, which he said had reached about 1.6 million beneficiaries.

He also cited Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, developments in the country’s economic ratings, and improvements in key macroeconomic indicators as part of the government’s account of progress.

He urged the media to provide balanced and responsible coverage by reporting verifiable achievements alongside challenges, noting that public understanding of government policies and their outcomes remained important for national development.