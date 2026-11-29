By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – Political associates and loyalists of former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu for second terms in office.

The declaration, which attracted political stakeholders, elders, youths, women, religious leaders and supporters from the 23 local government areas of the state, was also presented as a renewed political alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the group, former PDP deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, said his prolonged absence from active political engagements was deliberate, explaining that he had been observing political developments before deciding on the group’s next direction.

He said, “I have been silent and absent from open political activities, not because I was sleeping, but because I was studying the political terrain, watching, listening and thinking. After a careful assessment, I have come to one conclusion: continuity is essential for sustainable progress.”

Attahiru said the group’s decision was not motivated by political grievances but by its assessment of the performance of the current administrations and its desire to sustain development and consolidate ongoing projects across the state.

“We are not here to complain, neither are we here to shout and walk away. We are here to say one thing: thank you, and continue,” he declared.

Assessing Governor Aliyu’s administration, he said the governor had demonstrated commitment to peace, unity and infrastructural development, particularly in education, agriculture, religious institutions and road construction.

“Under his leadership, our schools are receiving attention, our mosques and Islamiyya schools are benefiting from government interventions, our farmers are receiving support, and roads are being constructed. These are developments we believe should be sustained,” he said.

He expressed optimism that continuity would facilitate the completion of the Lugu Dam project, improve electricity supply to underserved communities, strengthen educational funding and expand government support for religious institutions.

On the endorsement of President Tinubu, Attahiru said the group’s decision was consistent with the position of its political leader, Bafarawa, who had repeatedly emphasised the need for decisive action to address insecurity in Sokoto and other parts of the country.

He recalled that Bafarawa had made improved security a major consideration in supporting the President, noting that the deployment of additional military personnel to troubled communities had influenced their assessment of the Federal Government’s response.

“Alhamdulillah, we are beginning to see stronger military presence in several areas, including the Isa-Marnona axis, Isa-Sabon Birni-Goronyo axis, Rabah axis and other parts of the state and the country,” he said.

The group also identified the Federal Government’s Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan and ongoing discussions on state police as important measures that could strengthen the country’s security architecture.

It, however, acknowledged that the security challenges confronting the nation required sustained efforts.

Beyond security, Attahiru cited the proposed Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, the student loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), youth and women’s empowerment programmes, capital market reforms, efforts towards exchange-rate stability and policies aimed at creating an enabling environment for businesses and refineries as reasons for the group’s support.

He described the proposed highway as an important economic infrastructure capable of improving transportation, facilitating trade and creating employment opportunities.

“These are not just roads. They are roads to jobs, trade and prosperity. We believe that projects and policies capable of expanding economic opportunities deserve attention and sustained implementation,” he said.

In a response to the opposition’s political slogan, Attahiru told the gathering that the group’s interpretation of the phrase, “Tinubu Must Go”, was a call for the President to move forward with his development agenda.

“They say Tinubu Must Go. We agree. Tinubu must go forward! Ahmad Aliyu must go forward!” he declared, drawing enthusiastic reactions from supporters.

In its formal declaration, the group endorsed Governor Aliyu for another term and President Tinubu for re-election, urging its supporters to mobilise behind both administrations.

“We endorse Governor Ahmed Aliyu to go again, and we endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go again. Go again for security, go again for education, go again for agriculture and Lugu Dam, go again for electricity and go again for Sokoto,” he proclaimed.

The gathering responded with repeated chants of “Ci Gaba! Ci Gaba! Ci Gaba!”, signalling its acceptance of the political declaration.

Attahiru also appealed to former political associates, inactive supporters and those who had moved to other political parties to reconsider their positions and return to the political fold, assuring them that the group was ready to welcome them.

He said the declaration marked a new phase of political engagement for the former governor’s associates, with a commitment to supporting the two administrations and mobilising their followers across Sokoto State.