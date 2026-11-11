Awujale palace not under siege – Ogun police

Palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland

The Police Command in Ogun has dismissed reports alleging that the Awujale Palace in Ijebu-Ode was under siege by thugs and miscreants.

This is contained in a statement issued by DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the command’s spokesperson in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Babaseyi, the deployment is a preventive security measure aimed at safeguarding lives and property and preventing any breakdown of public peace.

He added that an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was deployed to supervise and coordinate the security arrangement at the palace.

The police spokesperson also clarified that one person had been invited following a written petition containing allegations against him.

According to him, the person honoured the invitation, was questioned over the allegations and subsequently released on self-recognisance, while investigations continued.

Babaseyi stressed that the invitation was part of a legitimate investigative process and should not be interpreted as an indication of guilt.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, impartiality, the rule of law and respect for the rights of all individuals.

“Members of the public should remain calm, disregard misleading reports and avoid circulating unverified information capable of creating tension or disturbing public peace.

“The command is committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining public order and enforcing the law impartially across the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025, following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at 91, after 65 years reign. (NAN)