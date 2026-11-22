Funso Doherty of the NDC and Laja Laoye of the APM.

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Funso Doherty, has accused his Action Peoples Movement counterpart, Laja Laoye, of plagiarising his statement on the Awoyaya filling station explosion.

Doherty made the allegation in a post on X on Sunday, after accusing Laoye of reproducing almost identical wording in his reaction to the incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 21.

One person was reportedly killed after fire engulfed Sunbeth filling station at Awoyaya bus stop in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

Videos circulating on social media showed a tanker catching fire within the filling station before an explosion, while people and vehicles were seen close to the scene.

Doherty had earlier reacted to the incident in a post on X at 10:09 am on Sunday, expressing sympathy for those affected and calling for measures to prevent a recurrence.

“I was saddened to learn of the explosion and fire in the Awoyaya area of Lagos this weekend. As more details emerge about this unfortunate incident, our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and those who have suffered devastating loss,” he wrote.

I was saddened to learn of the explosion and fire in the Awoyaya area of Lagos this weekend. As more details emerge about this unfortunate incident, our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured and those who have suffered devastating loss.



As we lend a hand of… — funsodoherty (@funsodoherty) November 22, 2026

He added that authorities should investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, learn from it and take corrective action.

“As we lend a hand of solidarity, sympathy and assistance to all those affected, we must also quickly work to understand why this occurred, learn from it, take remedial steps and institute punitive measures where appropriate to prevent future occurrences,” Doherty said.

About an hour later, at 11:01 am, Laoye published his own statement on the explosion, also expressing sympathy for victims and calling for an investigation into its cause.

In his post, the APM candidate wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the explosion and fire that occurred in the Awoyaya area of Lagos this weekend. As more details emerge about this unfortunate incident, my thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with all those who have suffered devastating losses.”

I was deeply saddened to learn of the explosion and fire that occurred in the Awoyaya area of Lagos this weekend. As more details emerge about this unfortunate incident, my thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with all those who have suffered devastating losses.



While… pic.twitter.com/wqSEZd4fP0 — Laja Adeoye (@AdelajaAdeoye) November 22, 2026

He also called for remedial measures and appropriate sanctions where negligence or wrongdoing was established.

“It is equally important that we urgently establish the root causes of this tragedy. We must learn the necessary lessons, implement immediate remedial measures, and apply appropriate sanctions where negligence or wrongdoing is established, so that such incidents are prevented in the future,” Laoye said.

Doherty subsequently returned to X at about 1:49 pm to accuse his opponent of copying his statement.

“Imitation, they say, is the sincerest form of flattery. But this should not extend to plagiarism, especially when presented as an authentic, heartfelt message in tragic circumstances,” he wrote.

Imitation, they say, is the sincerest form of flattery. But this should not extend to

Plagiarism especially when presented as an authentic, heartfelt message in tragic circumstances.



The APM Lagos Governorship candidate posted this near-identical message on X approximately one… pic.twitter.com/or24lU0Gw5 — funsodoherty (@funsodoherty) November 22, 2026

He said Laoye had posted a “near-identical message” approximately one hour after his own statement and urged social media users to compare the two posts.

“The APM Lagos Governorship candidate posted this near-identical message on X approximately one hour after I posted mine on the same subject. You be the judge,” Doherty added.

Laoye had not publicly responded to the accusation as of the time of filing this report.