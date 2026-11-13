Awka Anglican Crisis: Ibezim withdraws suit against Primate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, has withdrawn a suit he instituted against the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, and the Dean of the Church, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah, to allow room for an amicable out-of-court settlement.

Ibezim, who is also the Archbishop on the Niger, had approached the court to challenge the directive asking him to proceed on six months’ leave, during which the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, was appointed to oversee the Diocese of Awka.

The withdrawal was conveyed in a Notice of Discontinuance/Withdrawal of Suit filed at the High Court of Anambra State, Awka Judicial Division, in Suit No. A/371/2026.

In the notice dated Friday, November 13, 2026, and signed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Chief B.E.I. Nwofor, SAN, Ibezim said he was discontinuing the suit to create room for an amicable resolution and settlement of the dispute between the parties.

The suit was instituted against Ndukuba, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, and Enyindah, the Dean of the Church of Nigeria and chairman of the visitation team to the Diocese of Awka.

Ibezim had challenged the constitution of the visitation team, alleging that it was improperly constituted by the first defendant in a letter dated June 17, 2026.

However, the notice of withdrawal did not indicate whether the parties had reached any agreement or concluded a settlement over the dispute.