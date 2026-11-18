L-R: Dr Akinbiyi Oke, Chief Executive Officer, Avon Medical Practice; Uzo Oshogwe, Chief Executive Officer, Transorp Hotels Plc; and Osa Imasogie, Chief Executive Officer, Avon Healthcare Limited, at the Avon Colour Run 2026, held at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

On World Diabetes Day, more than 1,000 people at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, did something many Nigerians put off for years: they checked their numbers. At the 2026 Avon Colour Run, organised by Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) and Avon Medical Practice, participants received free checks for noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, before and after a 5-kilometre run and walk.

Diabetes and hypertension are among the conditions that often develop quietly. Many people live with them for years without symptoms, only to learn of them when complications set in. Holding the Colour Run on 14 November, the day set aside worldwide to raise awareness of diabetes, was a deliberate choice to bring that conversation to where people already were: out in the open, in motion and in good company.

The Chief Executive Officer of Avon Medical Practice, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, said the aim was to make screening feel ordinary rather than frightening.

“Most people do not avoid a health check because they do not care. They avoid it because it feels like bad news waiting to happen. When a blood sugar check sits next to a fitness session and a family picnic atmosphere, it becomes something you simply do. Knowing your numbers is the first step. What you do with them is the next, and our doctors and nurses are here to help with both.”

Participants also took part in fitness sessions with Kemen and Mayorfit, a reminder that regular physical activity is one of the most accessible tools for lowering the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

The Chief Executive Officer of Avon HMO, Osa Imasogie, said prevention is also better for families’ finances and for the health system.

“Treating advanced chronic disease is costly for families and for the whole system. Every condition caught early is a smaller bill, a shorter hospital stay and a longer, healthier life. A health plan gives you access to care but healthy habits give you fewer reasons to need it urgently. We want to help Nigerians build both.”

As a practical takeaway, the organisers encouraged all Nigerians, whether or not they attended, to have their blood pressure and blood sugar checked at least once a year, and more often if there is a family history of diabetes or hypertension.

The Colour Run was supported by Eko Atlantic City, UBA, Transcorp Plc, Heirs Technologies, Redtech, Heirs Energies, United Capital Group, Heirs Insurance Group and Aquafina.

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