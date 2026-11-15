Australian pop singer, Nishka set to make Lagos performance debut

Nishka

By Ayo Onikoyi

Australian pop singer, Nishka, is set to make her Lagos performance debut as a special musical guest at Escape, an upcoming art exhibition that will bring music and contemporary visual art together in Lagos on November 28, 2026.

The Melbourne-based singer’s appearance at the exhibition, organised by visual artist Fortune Ileleji and Grammy-winning musician Tejiri Sonics, is expected to add an international dimension to the creative experience while introducing Nigerian audiences to Nishka’s distinctive blend of soulful vocals, contemporary pop and rhythm-driven production.

For Nishka, the Lagos performance represents more than another appearance on the international music calendar. It marks the latest stage in the journey of an artist whose sound has been shaped by multiple cultures, genres and experiences.

Raised in Melbourne, Australia, in a family of Macedonian heritage, Nishka grew up surrounded by soul, funk, hip-hop and house music, alongside the traditional sounds of her family background.

Those influences would eventually become part of the musical foundation from which she developed her own identity in pop.

Her journey into music began early. At 10, Nishka started singing while simultaneously taking up martial arts.

For several years, she pursued both disciplines, competing in martial arts tournaments while developing her vocal ability.

By the age of 15, however, she had made a decisive choice: music would become her life’s pursuit.

Today, Nishka’s music combines a soulful voice with emotional storytelling and a strong rhythmic character. Her songs explore love, desire, vulnerability and self-discovery, shifting between intimate, emotionally charged moments and energetic, groove-driven sounds.

Her debut single, On My Mind, offers an introduction to that musical identity, blending personal expression with a contemporary pop sound.

The choice of an art exhibition as the setting for her first Nigerian performance is also significant. Music and visual art, though expressed through different mediums, often meet at the same point—the attempt to translate emotions, memories and experiences that words alone cannot fully capture.

That intersection is at the heart of Escape.

The exhibition will bring together the visual work of Fortune Ileleji and Tejiri Sonics, with Nishka’s live performance adding a musical layer to the experience and creating a platform where contemporary art and international pop music converge.

For the organisers, the appearance of an Australian-based artiste also underscores the increasingly interconnected nature of the creative industries, where artists, audiences and cultural influences now move across borders with greater ease.

For Nishka, Lagos offers another cultural setting in which to expand an artistic identity already built from different musical traditions.

Her arrival in Nigeria therefore comes not simply as a singer presenting songs to a new audience, but as an emerging pop artiste entering a new creative environment—one in which music, visual art and cultural exchange will share the same space.

As Lagos continues to attract artistes, creative entrepreneurs and cultural projects from across the world, Nishka’s performance at Escape adds another international thread to the city’s expanding creative landscape.

The exhibition will provide the Melbourne singer an opportunity to connect her soulful pop sound with a new audience, while giving Nigerian music and art enthusiasts a glimpse into an emerging artiste whose sound carries traces of Australia, Macedonia and contemporary global pop.

For Nishka, it is another step in an unfolding musical journey that began with a 10-year-old girl balancing singing with martial arts in Melbourne and has now brought her to Lagos, one of Africa’s most influential cultural capitals.