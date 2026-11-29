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Australia has announced five countries whose citizens are eligible to participate in its 2026–27 Work and Holiday visa ballot, with registrations for Indonesia and the Philippines scheduled to open on December 1.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs listed China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam as participating countries under its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) pre-application ballot system.

The programme allows eligible young people from participating countries to travel to Australia for a holiday while undertaking short-term employment and study.

According to the department, the ballot was introduced to manage high demand for limited visa places and provide a fair and transparent process for randomly selecting applicants.

For the 2026–27 programme year, registration for Chinese, Indian and Vietnamese passport holders opened on June 4 and closed on June 25, 2026.

However, Indonesian and Filipino passport holders will have another opportunity to register, with applications scheduled to open on December 1.

The registration window for Indonesia will close on December 21, 2026, while that for the Philippines will remain open until January 31, 2027.

The department has scheduled the first ballot selection for Indonesian applicants for January 4, 2027, and February 8 for Filipino applicants. Further selections are also scheduled before the programme closes on April 30, 2027.

Eligibility requirements

The Australian government requires applicants to be between 18 and 30 years old, inclusive, when registering for the ballot.

Applicants must hold a valid passport and national identity card issued by one of the participating countries, have a valid email address and create an account through Australia’s ImmiAccount platform.

The registration fee is 25 Australian dollars (AUD25).

Indian applicants are required to provide a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, while Indonesian applicants must have a Kartu Tanda Penduduk (KTP).

Filipino applicants must possess a Philippine Identification (PhilID) card, while Vietnamese applicants are required to have a valid 12-digit national identity card.

Applicants can register while inside or outside Australia. However, those selected through the ballot must apply for their first Work and Holiday visa from outside the country.

How the visa lottery works

Interested applicants are required to register online through ImmiAccount by selecting the visa pre-application registration option and completing the form for the first Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

Following registration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs randomly selects applicants from the participating countries.

Selection does not automatically guarantee a visa. Successful candidates receive a notification inviting them to submit a formal visa application.

According to the department, selected applicants have 28 calendar days from the date of notification to submit their visa applications through ImmiAccount.

The ballot applies only to first-time applicants from the five participating countries. It does not currently apply to applicants seeking second or third Work and Holiday visas under the existing arrangements.

The department also clarified that the ballot system does not affect first-time applicants under the separate Working Holiday visa (subclass 417), whose places are not subject to the same capped application process.

Are Nigerians eligible?

Nigeria is not among the five countries listed for the 2026–27 Work and Holiday visa ballot.

Consequently, Nigerian passport holders cannot register for the subclass 462 ballot under the current country arrangements.

The Australian government operates separate Working Holiday Maker visa arrangements with different participating countries, and eligibility depends on the passport held by the applicant.

Vanguard News