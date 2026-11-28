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…Give Omo-Agege fresh ultimatum to honour invitation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — The Delta State Police Command has given former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a fresh ultimatum to honour its invitation over the violence that marred the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area, as four suspects have been arrested and 14 others declared wanted.

The police said Omo-Agege, who allegedly failed to respond to several telephone calls from investigators, was formally invited through a letter sent to his personal WhatsApp number.

The Command, in a statement issued yesterday by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the invitation remained valid despite a denial by Sunny Areh, media adviser to the former senator, that his principal had received any police invitation.

The statement read: “The Command has noted the statement issued by Sunny Areh, the Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on 27th November 2026, denying receipt of a police invitation.

“The Command states unequivocally that several telephone calls made to the Senator by the police were declined, following which an official letter of invitation was transmitted to his personal WhatsApp number.

“Despite these efforts, the Senator failed to report or establish any communication with the police.”

The Command added that the invitation remained valid and urged Omo-Agege to honour it without further delay.

The development comes as investigators announced the arrest of four suspects and a manhunt for 14 others allegedly linked to the violence at Uduere.

Among those declared wanted are Gowon Egoide, popularly known as Chief Egoide; Onoriode Oneya; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, aka Walcod; Erukaye Egoide; Tony Gabon Mevowovo; and Chief Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi.

Others are Oghenegueke Simon Ugbarugba, popularly known as Gueke Ugbarugba, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Otovwodo Motor Park, Ughelli North; Rufus Edi; Abel Izomare; Ufuoma Okonu; Sunday Idiodemise, aka Aposco; Jimmy Idiovwa; Kelly Onovughakpor; and Ufuoma Okunu.

The police urged the suspects to report immediately to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba, warning that they should do so in their own interest.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, said nobody would be shielded from investigation on account of political affiliation, position or social standing.

The statement quoted him as saying that “no individual, irrespective of political affiliation, position or social standing, is above the law.”

He warned that the Command would not tolerate any attempt to obstruct the investigation or frustrate the course of justice.

Eralе assured that the investigation would be pursued to its logical conclusion and that all persons found culpable would be brought to justice.

He urged members of the public with credible information that could assist investigators to contact the Command on 09155570008.