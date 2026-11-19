Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, over his defence of President Bola Tinubu’s electricity pledge, insisting that Nigerians deserve accountability rather than explanations.

Ibe, in a statement published on his Facebook handle on Thursday, accused Fashola of shifting attention from the President’s campaign promise to improve electricity supply to an argument over whether Tinubu specifically promised 24-hour power supply.

Tinubu had promised Nigerians improved electricity supply and an end to estimated billing, linking the pledge to his request for a second term in office.

Quoting the President’s words, Ibe said: “A promise made will be a promise kept.”

He argued that Nigerians were more concerned about the actual state of electricity supply than the interpretation of the President’s campaign promises.

“How does splitting hairs power a barber’s clippers, preserve a trader’s frozen food or keep a small factory running?” he asked.

Ibe also questioned Fashola’s intervention, recalling his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, when he oversaw the three portfolios.

He said Nigerians were still grappling with electricity challenges despite Fashola’s stewardship, adding that his defence of Tinubu offered little comfort to households and businesses.

The former Vice President’s aide also questioned the Federal Government’s reported pursuit of solar power for the Presidential Villa while ordinary Nigerians continued to depend on an unreliable national grid.

According to him, the Presidency should demonstrate the same commitment to reliable public electricity that it seeks for itself.

“When those entrusted with fixing public electricity can insulate themselves from its failures, Nigerians are entitled to question their urgency,” he said.

Ibe added that the seat of government should serve as an example of the effectiveness of public electricity supply, rather than rely on alternative arrangements while citizens endured power shortages.

He further demanded an account of the funds committed to the electricity sector, the results achieved and when Nigerians could expect reliable power supply to their homes and businesses.

“After all the borrowing, Nigerians deserve a clear account: how much has gone into electricity, what has it delivered, and when will reliable supply reach their homes and businesses?” he asked.

Ibe maintained that explanations for shortcomings in electricity supply could not replace tangible improvements, nor justify treating a second term in office as an entitlement.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of repeatedly changing the interpretation of its promises whenever questions were raised about their implementation.

“You cannot supply excuses to the national grid. “Mr President, a promise is a promise,” he added.