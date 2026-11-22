Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

A media aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has questioned the use of the Ministry of Defence’s official social media platforms to publicise a campaign rally for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Ibe, in a post on his X handle on Sunday, faulted the ministry for allegedly using its official Facebook page and X account to announce the rally and publicise Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa’s inspection of the venue ahead of the event.

He argued that the development raised concerns about the use of government communication platforms for partisan political activities.

According to him, while providing security for a presidential visit falls within the legitimate responsibilities of the ministry, using its official platforms to promote a re-election campaign compromises the institutional neutrality expected of public institutions.

Ibe noted that the Ministry of Defence was funded by taxpayers across different political affiliations and should, therefore, serve the interests of all Nigerians rather than those of a particular political party.

He said Nigerians facing insecurity deserved information about government efforts to protect their communities and support military personnel, rather than publicity for political campaigns.

He also questioned the confidence opposition parties and voters could have in the impartiality of state institutions if official government communication platforms were used to promote activities associated with the ruling party.

Ibe called on the Defence Minister to explain the publication, ensure the removal of what he described as partisan campaign publicity and maintain a clear distinction between official government responsibilities and party activities.