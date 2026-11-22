Atiku Abubakar

A media aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to provide evidence of economic improvements under his administration, saying Nigerians need tangible results rather than assurances of future prosperity.

Ibe made the remarks in a post on his X handle on Sunday while reacting to Tinubu’s message in Ibadan that Nigeria was on the path to prosperity.

He argued that Nigerians needed to see improvements in their living conditions, particularly in the cost of food, transportation, electricity and other essential services.

According to him, the President should explain the achievements of his administration and how its policies have translated into better living conditions for citizens, especially as he seeks another term in 2027.

Ibe questioned how long households would have to contend with rising living expenses, while workers struggle with increasing costs and businesses face energy-related challenges.

He maintained that government claims of economic progress should be assessed against the everyday experiences of Nigerians.

On the reported agreement to reopen a vehicle assembly plant, Ibe said productive investment was welcome but argued that its benefits should be measured by the actual resumption of operations, employment opportunities and wider economic impact.

He also acknowledged the importance of infrastructure development, while stressing that government should equally account for its impact on the livelihoods of citizens.

Ibe further questioned the emphasis on future generations in the President’s appeal for Nigerians to remain committed to the administration’s policies, saying the immediate needs of children and struggling households should also receive attention.

He called on the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with a clear account of the outcomes of the sacrifices associated with its policies, including the benefits recorded and when households could expect meaningful relief.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remarks about the opposition, Ibe said opposition parties had a legitimate role in scrutinising the administration’s performance, while citizens were entitled to consider alternative political positions.

He argued that public confidence in government should be strengthened through responses to citizens’ concerns and demonstrable improvements in their living conditions.

Ibe said the benefits of prosperity should be reflected in household purchasing power, workers’ wages, the survival of businesses and the security of communities.

He maintained that the administration should provide evidence of its achievements and address the economic and security concerns confronting Nigerians.