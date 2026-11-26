Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of exploiting poverty to attract voters, saying the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) relies on what he described as the “weaponisation of poverty’s algorithm” for political engagement.

Bwala also accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, (NDC) Peter Obi, of relying heavily on social media engagement to sustain his political popularity, insisting that online activities and large crowds at rallies were not reliable indicators of electoral strength.

He spoke on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast while reacting to questions about whether Tinubu was worried by the growing support for Atiku in the North ahead of the January 16 presidential election.

Bwala dismissed the crowds at Atiku’s campaign rallies as insufficient evidence of widespread voter support, arguing that the former vice-president had a history of attracting large audiences during campaigns without translating such gatherings into electoral victories.

“I am an advocate from day one that numbers in rally is not a proof of popularity. I even cautioned people from our own side that if we go to a place and everywhere is filled, let us not project it as a strength, because we dey on the street we know how people are gathered in campaigns and Atiku is a master in gathering people when it comes to campaign,” he said.

Recalling Atiku’s presidential contest against former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bwala said the former vice-president gained significant momentum shortly before the election, with large crowds creating the impression that he could defeat the incumbent.

He, however, said the rally attendance did not translate into victory, arguing that grassroots mobilisation and actual voter support were more important than crowd size.

“I remember the first time he ran on the platform provided by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against Obasanjo. It was within few days to election that he was sort of getting some oxygen. If you see everywhere he goes, rave, rave, rave. Everybody believed he was going to defeat Obasanjo. At the end of the day, what is it?” Bwala said.

He said genuine political strength should be measured by a candidate’s ability to mobilise voters at the grassroots rather than the number of people attending campaign rallies.

Bwala also questioned Atiku’s political structure in the North, asking what support system the former vice-president had in the region, particularly as the party he recently joined had no governor.

“But even with the crowd, we have pulled more crowds than him. So what is Atiku Tsunami? What is his structure? Because right now the party he has moved to does not have a governor,” he said.

The presidential aide also criticised Obi’s political strategy, claiming that the former Anambra governor’s popularity was largely sustained by social media activities rather than physical political structures.

Bwala alleged that Obi had lost support from churches and political allies who were instrumental to his 2023 campaign, claiming that some of those supporters had since withdrawn from his camp.

“It’s just like Peter Obi. As I talked about Atiku, he uses social media activities to gauge his election. They are nowhere in Nigeria. In 2023, the church was his structure. They are not with him. Tell me the church he has gone to lately. He has been disinvited,” he said.

Bwala further claimed that Obi’s supporters and political structures had abandoned him, leaving social media influencers and content creators to sustain online engagement around his political activities.

He said the online attention Obi continued to receive was driven by content creators seeking engagement and revenue, rather than an indication of his electoral prospects.

“And if you are looking for revenue, you are looking for engagement, believe me, I’m telling you, the best person to pick is Peter Obi, because he’s a mixture of everything that creates engagement for you, so the guys are not losing on social media. So, Peter will lose election, but they will gain,” Bwala said.

Responding to videos circulating online showing alleged hired rally attendees demanding payment and fighting after campaign events, Bwala said he had consistently opposed using rally crowds as a measure of political popularity.

He argued that elections were determined by voters who registered, were accredited, cast their ballots and had their votes counted and transmitted, rather than by social media trends or crowd sizes.

“I have always been an advocate of not using crowd because if you are using crowd, then that should be the new model for determining WHO won the election. But election are won when registered voters, accredited voters, cast their vote, and the vote is counted, and the vote is transmitted, and the vote is collected, and it is then announced. That is the way by which people win election, not the popularity because of the management of algorithm,” he said.

Bwala concluded by contrasting what he described as Atiku’s and Obi’s political strategies, saying the former relied on exploiting economic hardship while the latter benefited from online mobilisation.

“What they are doing is that Peter Obi runs the social media algorithm, Atiku runs the weaponization of poverty’s algorithm,” he said.