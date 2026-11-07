Atiku to Tinubu: 2027 conversation is how to repair damage your govt caused

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has told President Bola Tinubu that his administration’s failures will cost him re-election in 2027, challenging him to defend his record in office rather than attack his investment in education.

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Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, said Nigerians had endured enough hardship under Tinubu’s leadership, insisting that the next presidential election would be about reversing the damage “inflicted on the country through rising poverty, insecurity, unemployment and a crushing cost-of-living crisis”.

In a statement on Saturday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku also defended his investment in the American University of Nigeria, AUN, insisting that his educational venture began before he became Vice President in 1999.

“The answer is simple: my investment in education predates my time in public service.

“In 1993, I was laying the foundation for ABTI Academy. That Academy has since grown into the American University of Nigeria,” Atiku said.

He accused Tinubu of attempting to undermine his record in education because he could account for his own business and political journey.

Turning to the economy, the former Vice President said Tinubu had no business seeking another mandate when millions of Nigerians were struggling with the consequences of his policies.

“A president who has plunged the country into a crushing cost-of-living crisis has no business asking Nigerians for another mandate. The real conversation about the 2027 election is how to repair the damage your government has done,” Atiku said.

He also challenged the President’s insistence that Nigeria could not return to fuel subsidy, questioning the benefits of the economic reforms to ordinary Nigerians.

“You say Nigeria cannot return to subsidy and must move forward. But you cannot even tell Nigerians where you are taking them. Forward into deeper poverty, mounting debt, insecurity and mass unemployment?” he asked.

Atiku accused the administration of creating widespread poverty and being insensitive to the plight of struggling Nigerians, citing a reported comment by Tinubu’s campaign Director-General that hungry Nigerians were lazy.

“You created poverty, then insult the people suffering from it. You attack my Affordable Life campaign, but the people you are really attacking are the millions of Nigerians desperate for relief from your failed leadership,” he said.

The ADC candidate said his proposed alternative would include a transparent, production-based fuel subsidy tied to local refining, alongside deliberate social welfare investments to support economically vulnerable Nigerians.

“By the grace of the Almighty and with the mandate of the Nigerian people, I will restore a transparent, production-based subsidy tied to the local refining of fuel.

“Nigerians will benefit directly through lower energy costs, including the prices of petrol and diesel,” he said.

He also promised to end what he described as the opaque management of funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians.

Atiku accused Tinubu of wanting him off the ballot at all costs, but insisted that he would contest the 2027 presidential election.

“You want me off the ballot at all costs, but the will of the Nigerian people will prevail. I will be on that ballot, and I will beat you decisively,” he declared.

The former Vice President concluded that Tinubu’s record in office, rather than the opposition’s campaign promises, would be his biggest obstacle in the next election.

“After three and a half years in office, you have no achievements to campaign on. Your own record of failure is the strongest campaign against you,” Atiku said.

Vanguard News