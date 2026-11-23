By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Kogi State Government and security agencies to stop an alleged plot to attack his campaign convoy ahead of its scheduled visit to Lokoja on Tuesday, November 24.

Atiku warned that any attempt to disrupt the visit through violence or intimidation would undermine the right of political parties to campaign freely, insisting that political differences should be settled at the ballot box, not through attacks on opponents.

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on behalf of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said an intelligence report had allegedly identified plans to pelt his convoy with projectiles, obstruct its movement and intimidate supporters. The report also allegedly named a local government official as a coordinator.

Warning against the potential consequences, Atiku said the planned attack could endanger innocent people, including journalists and security personnel.

“Let those considering this attack understand the gravity of what they are planning. An object thrown at a campaign convoy can injure a child, a journalist, a police officer or a passerby. There is nothing brave or political about sending people into the streets to do what you cannot achieve at the ballot box,” he warned.

He urged the Kogi State Commissioner of Police to immediately assess the intelligence report, provide adequate security and investigate those allegedly involved. He also challenged the state government to guarantee a peaceful campaign environment.

“The Kogi State Commissioner of Police must assess this warning immediately, provide adequate security and investigate the alleged organisers. The state government must publicly guarantee that every candidate can campaign in Lokoja without intimidation. Silence in the face of a specific warning would be an abdication of responsibility,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President urged ADC supporters to remain peaceful, cooperate with security personnel and refuse provocation, adding that his campaign would coordinate its visit with the relevant authorities.

He, however, warned that any attack despite the advance notice would trigger questions about the preparedness and response of the security agencies.

“We put every would-be attacker and sponsor on notice: call off this plan. If violence occurs after this warning, Nigerians will demand a full account of what the authorities knew, what they did and who carried out the attack. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted under the law,” he warned.

Reaffirming his campaign’s message, Atiku said the Lokoja visit was intended to engage residents on his proposed Affordable Life agenda, insisting that no one should be allowed to dictate their political choices through intimidation.

“We are coming to Lokoja with a message of an Affordable Life. The people of Kogi State are free to welcome us, question us or disagree with us. No thug has the right to make that choice for them. Let the campaign proceed in peace. Let the people decide at the ballot box,” he said.