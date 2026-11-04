Atiku to flag off ADC presidential campaign in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is expected to visit Sokoto on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to flag off the party’s presidential campaign activities in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku is scheduled to arrive at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, at 9 a.m., where party supporters, political associates and members of the public are expected to receive him.

The Coordinator of the Sokoto State ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

According to the statement, the visit is part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots structures and consolidate support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

It called on party members, supporters and well-meaning residents to turn out in large numbers to welcome the ADC presidential candidate.

The statement said the visit would also feature the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Sokoto State at its secretariat, located at No. 1, Ilorin Road, Sokoto.

The event is expected to attract party leaders, elected and appointed political office holders, local government and ward executives, mobilisation coordinators, support groups and other stakeholders.

Lamido said local government and ward executives had been directed to activate their political structures and mobilise members and supporters across the state.

Women and youth organisations, as well as affiliated support groups, were also urged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and participate actively in the event.

The campaign council further called on mobilisation coordinators to ensure effective coordination among the party’s structures to guarantee a successful reception and campaign flag-off.

Atiku’s visit comes amid increasing political activities and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, as political parties step up efforts to expand their support bases.

The statement, however, did not provide further details of the presidential candidate’s engagements during the visit.