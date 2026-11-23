By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against turning Tudun Wada, Zaria, into a hunting ground for opposition members following reports of the arrest of three African Democratic Congress (ADC) members and the son of another party member.

Atiku said the reported arrests, particularly the alleged detention of a man’s son after police officers failed to find his father, raised serious concerns about the use of law enforcement to intimidate political opponents.

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the three ADC members were reportedly in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while officers searching for Isma’il Sahabi allegedly arrested his son.

“If Sahabi’s son was arrested because the authorities could not find his father, he must be released immediately. A child is not a substitute for his father. No government that respects the law should tolerate the detention of one person to pressure another,” Atiku said.

He demanded that the police disclose the whereabouts of the detainees, explain the allegations against them and grant them access to their families and lawyers.

“Anyone against whom there is no lawful case must be released. If there is evidence of an offence, let the authorities present it before a court. An ADC membership card is not a criminal charge,” he said.

Atiku also warned that the reported arrests would not stop the Affordable Life campaign, which he described as a movement driven by Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities.

“The Affordable Life campaign is a movement of Nigerians who can no longer afford fuel, food, transport or the basic necessities of daily life. Its strength comes from the hardship people experience and their determination to change it.

“You cannot arrest that hardship out of existence. You cannot detain a family’s demand for relief,” he said.

The former vice president urged those behind the reported arrests to end the alleged intimidation, insisting that residents of Tudun Wada had the right to support the ADC without fear.

“The Affordable Life movement will continue, peacefully and resolutely, from Zaria to every part of Nigeria,” he said.