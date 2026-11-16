Atiku thanks Yobe people for warm campaign reception

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has thanked the people of Potiskum and Yobe State for the warm reception accorded him and his campaign team during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign rally in the state.

Atiku also commended Yobe State Governor for providing what he described as a level playing field for the party to present its campaign message to the electorate.

The former vice-president’s appreciation was contained in a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who personally signed and posted it on his X account.

Atiku said the reception he received from the moment his entourage arrived in Potiskum from Azare, Bauchi State, was a testament to the people’s support for the ADC’s campaign promise of an affordable life.

“The welcome from the moment we entered Potiskum from Azare was simply breathtaking. The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart.

“To the people of Potiskum and to the good people of Yobe State, I say thank you. You opened your doors and your hearts to us, and we are deeply grateful,” he said.

He also thanked the state governor for allowing the ADC to campaign freely, saying democracy was strengthened when political parties were given the opportunity to engage voters and present their programmes.

Atiku, however, used the statement to take a swipe at the Presidency over allegations of the use of artificial intelligence to portray large crowds at political events.

“The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate,” he said.

He added that the ADC’s campaign did not need artificial crowds, insisting that the turnout and chants at its rallies reflected the people’s desire for political change.

Atiku also referred to chants of “Tinubu Must Go” at ADC rallies, describing them as a call for change and a reminder of the responsibility that would accompany a popular mandate.

He pledged that, if elected president in the January 16, 2027 election, he would take immediate steps to make life more affordable for Nigerians.

“When President Tinubu leaves office on 29 May 2027, good governance and an affordable life must follow. I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president,” he said.

Atiku said the reception in Yobe had reinforced his campaign’s belief that messages addressing the people’s everyday struggles and aspirations would attract widespread support.

“Yobe has reminded us that when a message speaks to people’s struggles and aspirations, they will come out in their numbers to be heard,” he added.