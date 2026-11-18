By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has questioned whether President Bola Tinubu’s recently recorded interview at the Presidential Villa was connected to a $4.5 million lobbying contract involving the Nigerian government in the United States.

Atiku demanded that the Presidency disclose the terms of the contract, explain the purpose of the payment and release the full, unedited interview to establish whether the recording was an independent journalistic exercise or part of a government-funded publicity arrangement.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said US filings identified Diana London as a consultant to DCI Group AZ, a firm reportedly engaged to work for the Nigerian government through Aster Legal.

He said the filings showed that DCI Group received a $4.5 million retainer but did not establish whether the presidential interview was covered by the contract.

Atiku also criticised the Presidency for presenting the recorded encounter as an interview while promoting it with photographs and a ‘coming soon’ announcement.

“When Tinubu is ready for an interview, he should let Nigerians know. He cannot invite a strategist registered to work for his government, record a publicity production and advertise Sitting on a Flat Mandate as ‘coming soon’, like a trailer from 51 Iweka Road, Onitsha.

“Hungry Nigerians are not here to market his failed movie. They have suffered through Part One of Tinubu’s government, and they will not sit through a sequel,” he said.

The former vice president also questioned London’s professional relationship with the lobbying firm and her decision to delete social media posts in which she had praised Tinubu’s administration and Nigeria’s partnership with the United States.

“After praising Tinubu’s government and Nigeria’s partnership with the United States on her social media accounts, Diana London deleted the posts. She has not explained why. Nigerians are entitled to ask what changed between the glowing praise and its disappearance,” Atiku said.

He argued that the deleted posts and questions surrounding London’s professional engagements reinforced the need for the Presidency to release the complete recording.

“Someone who could delete her own public praise of this government without an explanation has given Nigerians reason to wonder what will survive the editing of her interview. Will difficult questions and awkward answers remain in the final cut? Or will Nigerians be served a carefully redacted, defensive account that mutilates the facts? The Presidency can put those doubts to rest by releasing the full, unedited recording,” he said.

Atiku also questioned the presence of a large screen positioned within Tinubu’s line of sight during the recording, suggesting it might have been used to display prepared prompts.

“The Presidency staged a recorded publicity production, advertised it like a home video and called it an interview. It has offered no reason to believe the questions were spontaneous or that Tinubu answered without prepared prompts. If it was a genuine interview, let the Presidency release the full, unedited recording, including what appeared on that screen,” he said.

He maintained that Nigerian journalists were capable of subjecting the President to rigorous questioning, naming Rufai Oseni, Ojy Okpe, Seun Okinbaloye and Reuben Abati as potential interviewers.

“Let him sit with them live. Let him explain why food costs so much, why wages no longer cover transport, and when families can expect relief. A flattering interview cannot wipe away poverty and hunger,” Atiku said.

The former vice president further demanded to know who authorised the $4.5 million payment, where the money came from and whether public funds were used for the lobbying arrangement.

“Who authorised the $4.5 million payment, and from which public account did it come? At a time when Nigerians are told to endure the pain of fuel subsidy removal, they deserve to know whether the money saved is being spent on foreign publicity.

“My Affordable Life campaign is about making food, fuel and transport affordable again. Tinubu cannot ask families to suffer in silence while millions of dollars are committed to polishing his image. Publish the contract. Show the invoices. Release the unedited interview. Then face Nigerian journalists and answer the people,” Atiku said.