VP Shettima

By Enitan Abdultawab

Vice President Kashim Shettima has accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of relying on regional support in their bid to win the 2027 presidential election.

Shettima made the remarks on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Enugu, where he questioned the opposition candidates’ campaign strategies and their efforts to build support across the country.

He said Obi had visited 17 states, including all five states in the South-East and all South-South states except Rivers, but had made limited visits to other regions.

According to Shettima, Obi had visited only Kaduna State in the North and Lagos State in the South-West.

He also accused the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate of attempting to use religious divisions to advance his political ambition, insisting that elections could not be won through division.

“You cannot win election through divisions. We win elections through negotiation, through compromises, through bridge building,” the Vice-President said.

Shettima also criticised Atiku’s campaign activities, claiming that the former vice-president had visited only six states and had not travelled to any state in Southern Nigeria.

“My brother Atiku Abubakar, he has so far visited six states in the Federation. He has not visited one state in Southern Nigeria. He has concentrated purely in the North,” he said.

The Vice-President argued that presidential candidates needed support beyond their traditional political strongholds to secure victory, citing former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eventual success after building an alliance with the South-West.

He said Buhari’s support in the North alone had not been enough to secure the presidency until he formed an alliance with the South-West.

Shettima expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would defeat the opposition candidates in the 2027 election.