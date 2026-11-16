Atiku mocks presidency over alleged AI-generated rally crowds

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken a swipe at President Bola Tinubu over allegations of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create images of campaign crowds, insisting that the massive reception he received in Potiskum, Yobe State, was genuine.

Atiku said the reception reflected growing public interest in the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s Affordable Life campaign, while commending the Yobe State governor for allowing the opposition party to campaign freely in the state.

In a statement on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president expressed gratitude to residents of Potiskum and Yobe State for the warm reception that greeted his arrival from Azare, Bauchi State.

He described the reception as overwhelming, saying the turnout and enthusiasm of residents would remain memorable.

“The welcome from the moment we entered Potiskum from Azare was simply breathtaking. The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart,” he said.

Commending the governor for providing an opportunity for the ADC to engage voters, Atiku said equal access to the electorate was essential to democratic competition.

“Democracy is strengthened when every party can meet the people freely and present its message. We appreciate the opportunity to bring our vision to Yobe,” he said.

However, taking a swipe at Tinubu, Atiku suggested that the Presidency needed artificial intelligence to create the impression of large campaign crowds, insisting that the supporters who welcomed him in Potiskum were physically present.

“The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate.

“Our Affordable Life campaign needs no artificial crowd; the people’s presence and their voices speak for themselves,” he said.

He further mocked the alleged use of AI-generated images, saying: “The Presidency’s AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu’s imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech.”

On the significance of the “Tinubu Must Go” chants at ADC rallies, Atiku described them as expressions of the people’s desire for change and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with securing their mandate.

“The ADC’s Affordable Life campaign is not mere sloganeering. When I hear the crowd chanting ‘Tinubu Must Go’ at our rallies, I take those words personally.

“They are a call for change and a reminder of the responsibility that will come with the people’s mandate,” he said.

Atiku pledged to prioritise making life affordable for Nigerians if elected president in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

He said his administration would take immediate steps to address the cost-of-living challenges facing Nigerians after Tinubu leaves office on May 29, 2027.

“When President Tinubu leaves office on 29 May 2027, good governance and an affordable life must follow.

“I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president at the January 16 presidential election. That is my promise to our teeming supporters,” he said.