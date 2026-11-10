Atiku congratulates Nigerian athletes on three Dakar Youth Olympic gold medals

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Nigerian athletes following their historic performance at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, where Team Nigeria won three gold medals in athletics.

Atiku, in a post on his X account on Tuesday, particularly celebrated Rosemary Nwankwo, Gift Bright and Praise Ugoh for their victories in the women’s 100 metres, men’s 100 metres and women’s 400 metres events, respectively.

He described the athletes’ performance as historic, noting that Nwankwo and Bright won the women’s and men’s 100 metres titles on the same day, marking the first time Nigeria had recorded such a double at the Youth Olympic Games.

He also congratulated Ugoh for winning the women’s 400 metres title in her first final over the distance at the competition, becoming the first Nigerian to claim the event’s gold medal at the Games.

“These young Nigerians have shown the world what discipline, courage and self-belief can achieve. Their success is a reminder that our nation’s greatest wealth lies in her youth, and that when we invest in their talent, they will raise our flag on every stage,” Atiku said.

The former vice-president pledged to continue advocating support for young Nigerians, particularly in providing facilities and opportunities for talented individuals to excel.

He also congratulated the athletes’ coaches and families, describing their achievements as a source of pride for the country.