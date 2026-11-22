Odegbami

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the reported attack on former Nigerian football international, Chief Segun Odegbami, at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X account on Saturday, expressed sadness over the incident and wished the football legend a speedy and complete recovery.

He recalled Odegbami’s contribution to Nigerian football, noting that he gave the country some of its proudest sporting memories.

“I was saddened to learn of the attack on Chief Segun Odegbami at his home in Abeokuta. Mathematical, as a generation of fans called him, gave Nigeria some of its proudest football memories.

“I wish him a swift and complete recovery, and I urge the authorities to find those responsible. No Nigerian, young or old, should feel unsafe in their own bedroom,” Atiku said.