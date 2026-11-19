By Adegboyega Adeleye

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s media directorate, Obafemi George, has questioned former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s claim that the North-West and North-East would vote for him, arguing that President Bola Tinubu has stronger support.

George said this during an interview on Arise News’ Morning Show on Thursday, citing Atiku’s son’s move to the APC and support for Tinubu as he challenged Atiku’s claim to votes in the two regions.

“Vice President Atiku Abubakar is boasting that Northwest and Northeast would vote for him. When his own biological son left his party, moved to APC, and he’s campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So if Atiku Abubakar cannot even convince his own biological son of his capacity to lead Nigeria, you now think that 25 million voters in Northwest will believe him?” George said.

He also questioned whether the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could convince Nigerians that it had a plan, citing the political choice of the party’s national chairman Senator David Mark’s daughter.

“The chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, his own biological daughter in Benue, is contesting in Otukwu Oyimini federal constituency as House of Representatives member. Guess what? From which political party? APC. So if the chairman of a party cannot convince his own daughter to stay with his party, why should Nigerians believe that they have a plan?” he said.

George said politicians could assess their own chances of winning, as he defended Tinubu’s record and described him as the only candidate with the capacity and track record to lay a foundation that could sustain Nigeria for decades.

“A politician knows whether he’s going to lose an election or he’s going to win an election,” he said.

“In this 2027 election, there is only one candidate that has the track record, that has the capacity, that has the audacity to lay the kind of foundation that will sustain Nigeria for the next 40, 50 years, and that candidate is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” George said.

George, who has worked in real estate for 25 years, compared Tinubu’s leadership to laying a building’s foundation. He said the president had laid foundations in security, education, the economy, infrastructure and health, adding: “None of those candidates stand anywhere near him.”

The APC campaign council member also argued that the pressures Nigerians face from high living costs are not unique to the country, citing Germany, France, Italy and Portugal. He attributed food inflation in part to transport costs, saying diesel was used to move food from Sokoto and Kebbi to Lagos. George predicted food inflation would begin to fall if crude oil prices declined and said the government had introduced palliative measures.

He also rejected the suggestion that the Tinubu administration misled Nigerians when it announced the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023.

“How did they mislead Nigerians? Even before this government came in, the budget that ran in 2023, President Buhari said that it did not make provisions for subsidy,” he added.