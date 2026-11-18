Femi Ajasa

By Henry Umoru & Olasunkanmi Akoni

ABUJA — Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State, Akeem Dauda, have mourned the death of Vanguard Newspapers’ Online Editor, Mr Olufemi Ajasa.

Ajasa died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), after a brief illness. He was aged 44.

His death was announced by the management of Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers.

In a condolence message posted on his X handle on Tuesday, Atiku described Ajasa’s death as a painful loss to the journalism profession and Vanguard Media Limited.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate said the late editor’s death was a reminder of how suddenly a life devoted to work, family and service could be cut short.

He said, “Ajasa’s passing is a deep loss to @vanguardngrnews and to the journalism profession. Behind every story published and every deadline met is a commitment to keeping the public informed.

“His colleagues have lost a valued teammate, the media community a respected professional, and his family a beloved son, husband, father and brother.”

Atiku extended his condolences to the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the newspaper’s Editor, Eze Anaba, and the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues.

He prayed that the memories Ajasa left behind would comfort his loved ones and that God would grant them the strength to bear the loss.

Similarly, Senator Barau described Ajasa as a thoroughbred professional and one of the finest minds in Nigeria’s digital journalism space.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President said Ajasa’s dedication to truth and accuracy distinguished him in the profession.

He said, “Femi Ajasa’s dedication and commitment to truth and accuracy set him apart and distinguished him among others. His death is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family, the Vanguard family, but to the entire Nigerian media industry.”

Barau recalled that Ajasa began his journalism career as a photojournalist with National Mirror in 2012 before working with TheNewsGuru and Pulse.

He later returned to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position in which he distinguished himself through professionalism and commitment to the journalism profession.

The senator extended his condolences to the Ajasa family of Ajido, Badagry, Lagos State, the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the journalism union, friends and professional associates of the deceased.

He prayed that God would grant the bereaved family, colleagues and loved ones the strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Also mourning, Ikeja Local Government Chairman, Akeem Dauda, described Ajasa’s death as a painful loss to the media industry and the journalism profession.

Dauda said the late journalist’s dedication, professionalism and contributions to the growth of digital journalism would remain part of his enduring legacy.

He described Ajasa as a committed media professional whose career across several reputable media organisations reflected his passion for journalism, pursuit of excellence and determination to advance the evolving media landscape.

The council chairman commiserated with the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends and professional colleagues.

He urged the bereaved to take solace in Ajasa’s impactful life and professional contributions, noting that his death at 44 was a painful reminder of the fragility of life.

Dauda prayed that God would comfort the family, grant them the strength to bear the loss and grant the departed journalist eternal rest.