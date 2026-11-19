By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic (KENPOLY), Bori Chapter, Dr. Bariakawaadoo Bere, has commended members for their compliance with the ongoing strike, as students appealed to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to intervene in the dispute and secure a resumption of academic activities.

Bere gave the commendation on Thursday in Bori while monitoring compliance with the strike directive across the institution, describing members’ participation as a demonstration of unity, solidarity and commitment to their welfare and professional dignity.

He said the industrial action followed the expiration of an ultimatum issued to the Rivers State Government without a satisfactory resolution of outstanding welfare concerns affecting academic staff.

According to him, the union had made several efforts to secure an amicable settlement through dialogue before resorting to the strike.

Recall that the national leadership of ASUP, on November 12, 2026, notified Governor Fubara of its decision to commence industrial action on November 16 following the expiration of its ultimatum. The KenPoly chapter subsequently joined the action in compliance with the national directive.

Bere said the union’s major demands centred on the implementation of outstanding provisions of the April 8 agreement, particularly the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).

He described the allowances as legitimate welfare entitlements, insisting that the government should honour agreements voluntarily reached with organised labour.

The ASUP chairman also expressed concern over what he described as unequal treatment of academic staff in the state’s tertiary institutions.

He noted that while the Rivers State Government had implemented the Federal Government-ASUU agreement for university lecturers in the state, similar outstanding provisions affecting polytechnic academic staff remained unresolved.

Bere, however, reiterated the union’s readiness to return to the classrooms once the government demonstrated genuine commitment to implementing the outstanding agreements.

He appealed to students and parents to remain calm and understanding, stressing that the union was not interested in prolonging the strike or disrupting the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution has appealed to Governor Fubara to urgently intervene, warning that the strike threatens the academic calendar barely two weeks after the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and signed by its Executive President, Senator Comrade George Joseph Tams, the 38th SUG administration expressed concern over the disruption of academic activities, noting that students had returned to campus from within and outside Rivers State ahead of the session, which commenced on November 2.

The students’ leadership disclosed that more than 80 per cent of students were already on campus when the strike began on November 16, leaving many uncertain about their academic future.

It said students had made considerable financial and personal sacrifices to resume, including securing accommodation and making other necessary preparations for the academic session.

The SUG therefore appealed to Fubara to extend similar attention and urgency to the welfare concerns of polytechnic lecturers as demonstrated in recent interventions involving university academic staff.

While acknowledging the importance of lecturers’ welfare and the need to address their legitimate entitlements, the students’ leadership said the continued disruption of academic activities could adversely affect students and the institution’s academic calendar.

It urged the governor to engage relevant stakeholders, address ASUP’s outstanding demands and facilitate an immediate resolution of the dispute to enable students to return to their lecture halls.

The SUG also commended the governor for his administration’s commitment to education and welcomed the confirmation of Dr. George Chile Wadike as the institution’s substantive Rector, expressing optimism that his leadership would strengthen institutional stability and administration.

It appealed to students to remain calm and patient, urging them not to make hasty decisions to return to their homes while expressing confidence that the state government, ASUP leadership and institution’s management would resolve the impasse.

The students’ union stressed that its appeal was not intended to create confrontation or apportion blame but to encourage constructive dialogue that would protect lecturers’ welfare while safeguarding students’ academic interests.