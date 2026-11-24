Accuses Enugu govt of neglecting lecturers’ welfare since 2014

By Chinedu Adonu

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Zone D, has directed its chapters in Enugu, Imo, Edo and Cross River states to embark on a two-week warning strike over the failure of the respective state governments to implement the 2026 renegotiated agreement between the union and the Federal Government.

The union also directed chapters that have yet to join the ongoing industrial action to commence the strike immediately, warning that failure to address its demands could result in an indefinite shutdown of academic activities in the affected institutions.

ASUP Zone D, which covers the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones, announced the directive at a press briefing in Enugu on Tuesday by its Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Dr Iloma U. Richard.

The union said the strike followed the failure of the affected state governments to implement the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and other components of the ASUP/FGN 2026 renegotiated agreement.

It recalled that the Federal Government and ASUP signed the agreement on April 8, 2026, with implementation of the allowances taking effect from January 2026.

According to the union, while the Federal Government has commenced implementation of the agreement for lecturers in federal polytechnics, several state governments have failed to extend the benefits to academic staff in their institutions.

It said its national leadership had written to state governors on August 10 and September 21, 2026, appealing for the implementation of the allowances but received disappointing responses from some states.

The union said the National Executive Council, at its 118th regular meeting held on October 22 in Abuja, subsequently issued a 15-day ultimatum to the affected state governments, beginning October 27, to address the matter.

“Having exhaustively explored measures to persuade concerned states to comply, the national leadership was constrained to direct all chapters in the states that were yet to comply to proceed on strike with effect from November 12, 2026,” the union said.

ASUP, however, noted that some states had responded positively, listing Yobe, Kano, Ondo, Bayelsa, Niger, Abia, Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Jigawa and Rivers as states that had approved the implementation of CATA and EAA.

It added that engagements with Delta, Akwa Ibom and Katsina states were also progressing positively.

Enugu lecturers’ welfare

Beyond the allowances, the union expressed particular concern over what it described as years of neglect of academic staff welfare in Enugu State-owned institutions, particularly the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, and Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo.

It alleged that lecturers in the two institutions were yet to benefit from the prevailing minimum wage, wage awards and the 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary reviews approved in 2023.

The union also complained about outstanding arrears arising from the CONTISS 15 migration since 2014, the non-establishment of a pension scheme at Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, and the failure to harmonise pension benefits from CONTISS to COMPCASS at IMT, Enugu.

It further alleged that academic staff at Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, had not been promoted since 2015.

“This development is pathetic as the compensation package for academic staff in these two institutions remains one of the worst in the entire country,” it said.

ASUP also accused successive administrations at IMT of victimising its officials, claiming that some members of the immediate past Chapter Executive Council had been denied certain benefits for more than eight years because of their positions on staff welfare.

The union’s demands include the implementation of CATA and EAA with effect from January 2026; payment of outstanding wage review and minimum wage benefits; appropriate placement arising from the CONTISS 15 migration; establishment of an acceptable pension scheme for lecturers at Enugu State Polytechnic; and reversal of what it described as anti-union policies in Enugu State-owned polytechnics.

The union said its National Executive Council would meet on December 2, 2026, to review the level of compliance by the affected states and determine further action.

It urged the concerned governments to commence meaningful negotiations and address the outstanding welfare issues to avert an indefinite shutdown of academic activities.

“We therefore urge the affected states to enter meaningful engagements with our union with a view to commencing the payment of appropriate compensation packages so as to avert an indefinite shutdown of academic activities in the concerned institutions,” the statement added.

The union ended its statement with its traditional slogan: “Aluta Continua; Victoria Acerta.”