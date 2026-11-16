ASUP declares indefinite strike at Rivers polytechnic

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Academic activities at Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State, have been disrupted following the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), over the state government’s failure to implement agreed academic allowances.

The ASUP Kenpoly Bori Chapter announced its participation in the industrial action on Monday, November 16, 2026, in compliance with a directive from the union’s national leadership ordering academic staff in affected state-owned polytechnics to withdraw their services.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the chapter’s Chairman, Engr. Dr Bariakawaadoo Bere, the union said the strike was aimed at compelling the Rivers State Government to implement the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for lecturers, instructors and technologists in the institution.

ASUP recalled that the Federal Government and the union signed an agreement on April 8, 2026, providing for the implementation of CATA and EAA for academic staff in the polytechnic sector, effective January 2026.

According to the union, the Federal Government approved the allowances as a template for academic staff across polytechnics nationwide, adding that the agreement had been fully implemented in federal government-owned institutions.

It noted, however, that state governments were expected to extend the same benefits to academic staff in polytechnics and colleges of technology under their respective control.

The union said its national leadership had made several efforts to secure the Rivers State Government’s compliance through two separate letters dated August 10 and September 21, 2026, addressed to the governor.

In the letters, ASUP appealed to the governor to extend the approved allowances to academic staff of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic and other affected state-owned institutions, arguing that their lecturers, instructors and technologists performed similar professional duties under comparable working conditions as their counterparts in federal institutions.

The union, however, expressed disappointment over what it described as the low level of response from the state government.

It also questioned what it considered unequal treatment of academic staff in the state’s tertiary institutions, noting that the same Rivers State Government had implemented the Federal Government-ASUU agreement for university lecturers in the state.

ASUP argued that both categories of academic workers faced similar economic realities and should therefore receive comparable consideration.

In a further attempt to resolve the disagreement, the union said its National Executive Council, at its 118th meeting held on October 22, 2026, directed the issuance of a 15-day ultimatum to the Rivers State Government.

The ultimatum commenced on October 27 and expired on November 10, 2026.

The union alleged that neither the state government nor any of its agencies contacted or invited its national or state leadership for discussions or negotiations throughout the period.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum without a resolution, the national leadership of ASUP, on November 12, formally notified the Rivers State Governor of its decision to embark on industrial action beginning Monday, November 16.

Consequently, the Kenpoly Bori chapter declared its full participation in the strike, insisting that the action was necessary to secure the implementation of the CATA and EAA provisions of the April 8 agreement.

The development puts pressure on the Rivers State Government to address the demands of the polytechnic workers and engage the union to resolve the dispute.

As of Monday, when the statement was issued, the union had commenced the industrial action, with no agreement announced to resolve the disagreement.